Battle baseball lost to Francis Howell and Staley on Thursday at home in the Columbia Tournament.
The Spartans lost to Francis Howell 4-0 in their first game. The Vikings picked up three runs in the fourth inning to seal their victory.
Francis Howell senior Ayden Rodgers drove a ground-rule double to left-center to bring home Leo Humbert.
Battle fell to Staley 7-1 in its second game. The Falcons scored four runs in the fourth inning to seal the win.
Battle wraps up pool play at home against Willard at 10 a.m. Friday.
Hickman boys tennis lost 7-2 to Springfield Central, last season’s Class 3 District 5 champion, in Springfield.
Hickman next hosts Rock Bridge and Lee’s Summit West in the Columbia Duals on Friday.
Competing in its opening match of the Kickapoo Tournament, Hickman girls soccer struggled to get its offense going in a 3-0 loss to Nixa in Springfield.
The Kewpies’ defeat drops them to 3-4 on the season entering the second day of the three-day tournament.
Hickman continues tournament play against Glendale at 6 p.m. Friday before closing the tournament slate with an out-of-state matchup against Harrison (Arkansas) at noon Saturday.
