The No. 10 Spartans defeated No. 11 Rolla 7-3 Saturday morning, redeeming the weekend for Battle after losing all three of its pool play games Thursday and Friday.
The second-inning's burst of runs began as freshman Tyler Putnam stepped up to bat with bases loaded. Though senior AJ Nickell would be called out while attempting to steal home plate, Putnam hit a single to bring a runner home for the first run of the night.
The Spartans would force Rolla to change pitchers early after Battle senior Jaydon Young hit a 2-RBI single, and Bulldogs pitcher Davy Watkins became flustered from a pitching clock violation.
After the change, Battle connected four more runners with home plate for insurance throughout the remainder of the game.
The win was supposed to send Battle to the C-flight championship, however, as Boone County entered a thunderstorm watch, its opponent Staley opted to head back to Kansas City early and cancel the game.
The Spartans will next take on Fulton at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.
Battle wins Lady Spartan Invitational Blue Division title
Battle girls soccer picked up two wins and a draw en route to its title-winning performance at Moberly's Lady Spartan Invitational.
Battle opened the second day against Winfield in a 1-1 draw against the only other undefeated team in the Blue Division.
Battle picked up a 3-0 victory against Smithton in the final game of its time in Moberly. The increased goal production for Battle sealed its title, beating out Winfield by a one goal difference.
On friday night, Battle avenged its season opener against Moberly 1-0 with a 4th minute goal, giving it its first win of the tournament.
Battle will face Osage at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Battle.
Tolton boys, girls earn second at All-Catholic Invitational
Tolton boys and girls track earned second place in its respective divisions, each earning 108 team points at the All-Catholic Invitational in St. Louis.
Senior Quentin Hermann won first in the 3200-meter with a time of 9 minutes, 52.15 seconds to set a school record. Senior Olivia Andrews also set a school record in the 3200 with her second-place time of 11:06.22.
Junior Lucas Boyer set a school record in the 200-meter, earning first place with a finishing time of 22.73.
The Trailblazers earned first in the 4x400 relay for both the boys and girls with a time of 3:42.34 and 4:14.20, respectively.
Parsons takes first in 300 hurdles at KU relays
Rock Bridge girls track senior Grace Parsons won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.98 seconds Friday at the Kansas Relays in Lawrence, Kansas.
Rock Bridge boys track finished second in the 4x1600 relay with a time of 17:54.18.
Kewpies lose in Kickapoo Tournament to out-of-state foe
Hickman girls soccer fell 3-0 to Harrison (Ark.) at the Kickapoo Tournament in Springfield.