The Battle baseball team defeated Rolla 7-3 on Saturday morning, redeeming the weekend for the Spartans after losing all three of their pool-play games Thursday and Friday.

The second-inning‘s burst of runs began as freshman Tyler Putnam stepped up to bat with bases loaded. Though senior AJ Nickell would be called out while attempting to steal home plate, Putnam hit a single to bring a runner home for the first run of the night.

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

