Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, left, faces off against David Cross of Francis Howell Central (copy) (copy)

Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, left, faces Francis Howell Central’s David Cross during the finals of the 2022 MSHSAA championship tournament Feb. 19 at Mizzou Arena. McCallister is competing in the 150-pound division in this year's tournament.

 Martin Morard/Missourian

The hardwood at Mizzou Arena will be covered with wrestling mats beginning Wednesday, the first day of the Missouri State High School Activities Association state championship wrestling tournament.

For the second consecutive year and 17th overall, the four-day event returns to Mizzou Arena.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you