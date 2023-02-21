The hardwood at Mizzou Arena will be covered with wrestling mats beginning Wednesday, the first day of the Missouri State High School Activities Association state championship wrestling tournament.
For the second consecutive year and 17th overall, the four-day event returns to Mizzou Arena.
Boys Class 1 and Class 2 wrestling will take place Wednesday and Thursday, while Class 3 and 4 compete Friday and Saturday. Girls Class 1 wrestling is slated for Wednesday and Thursday, with Class 2 scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
The event features local high schools Tolton (Class 1), Rock Bridge (girls Class 2 and boys Class 4), Battle (girls Class 2 and boys Class 4) and Hickman (Class 4).
Undefeated Ankenman headlines TrailblazersTolton enters the state tournament ranked as the No. 4 team in Class 1, according to missouriwrestling.com. It placed fourth in the Class 1 District 3 tournament in Higginsville.
Undefeated freshman Chris Ankenman (39-0), competing in the 113-pound class, headlines the six Tolton wrestlers bound for state. He captured a district championship Saturday.
Ankenman’s path to a state title begins against South Harrison freshman Dawson Pelletier (16-20). He has to overcome a field consisting of seven other wrestlers with at least 30 wins this season.
Frank Ruether (126), Brody Narron (132), Elliot Kormeier (138), Justus Martin (150) and Frank Hazelrigg (165) will join Ankenman.
Hazelrigg is slotted to face defending 160-pound champion, Centralia senior Brayden Shelton. Martin will have his hands full with Palmyra senior Collin Arch, a Northern Illinois commit who took the 2022 state title in the 138-pound bracket.
Kewpies send nine
After placing second in the District 2 tournament, nine Hickman wrestlers will compete in the Class 4 State Championships.
Defending state champion Hank Benter (113) prepares to defend his title after finishing his regular season with one loss. Since December, Benter has earned first at every tournament he competed in.
Jacob Huggans (120) enters his second state championship meet after winning the District 2 meet for his weight class. Huggans is one of only two athletes in the 120-pound class with 40 or more wins this season, trailing only Lee’s Summit North junior Charlie Dykes.
Freshman Andrew Wiesner (106) is the athlete to watch in his bracket after accumulating a 42-6 record this season. Weisner was the runner-up at the District 2 meet after falling 7-1 in the final against Francis Howell Central's Chase Gray.
The Kewpies will be also be represented by Hayden Benter (126), Taryn Nichols (138), Mark Harrell (150), Luke Waldron (165), Cole Harrell (175) and Levi Harrell (285).
McCallister goes for three-peat
Rock Bridge senior Carter McCallister headlines the boys 150-pound division as he looks for his third consecutive state title. The Bruins will also send freshman Tyler Abell (144) and senior Benjamin Stephens (190) to Mizzou Arena.
On the girls side, junior Socorro Rodriguez will compete in the 140 division.
After winning at 126 pounds in 2021 and at 138 in 2022, McCallister looks to finish his senior season with a win in the 150 division. After cruising through competition in the 2021-22 season and going 45-0, he has compiled the same record this year.
McCallister ranks third among Missouri boys senior wrestlers and fourth in pound-for-pound wrestlers, according to missouriwrestling.com. As a No. 1 seed, he will look to defend his crown in his first-round match Friday against Lebanon sophomore Avery Starnes (31-11).
Earlier this year, McCallister announced his commitment to MU. He will be the next Columbia high school graduate to become a Tiger, following the footsteps of Tolton graduates Jarrett Jacques and Brock Mauller.
Abell (36-9) will face Oak Park’s senior Kaleb Peterson. Stephens will face Lafayette junior Andrew Wier (34-4).
Rodriguez (43-8) looks to top her second-place finish at the district tournament and will face Winnetonka freshman Jorgie Johnston (34-12) on Friday.
Shea, Wetzel represent Battle
Battle will send junior Natalie Shea (105) and senior Austen Wetzel (190) to compete in the Class 2 girls tournament and Class 4 boys tournament, respectively.
Wetzel qualified first after winning his weight class at the Class 4 District 2 tournament this past weekend. In the first round on Friday, Wetzel will face Kirkwood’s Ryan Miller.
After qualifying fourth in her class, Shea faces Smith-Cotton’s Lilly Soendker (28-2), the Class 2 District 3 champion, on Thursday.
Pressure on the Panthers?
Top-ranked Centralia poses the biggest threat to Tolton in Class 1. The Panthers defeated the Trailblazers in the district tournament and will bring 10 of their own wrestlers.
Centralia placed second in the state competition each of the past three years. Highlighting the Panthers’ lineup are undefeated wrestlers Rex Bryson (138), Kyden Wilkerson (157), Shelton (165) and Seth Hasekamp (285).