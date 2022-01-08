Tolton boys basketball lost to Moline 78-72 in overtime in the Highland Optimist Shootout on Saturday in Highland, Illinois.
Moline shot eight free throws in overtime, which ended up being the difference in the Trailblazers’ loss. Tolton faced Moline after Mascoutah, Illinois had to pull out of the event because of issues related to COVID-19.
On Friday, Tolton came through with a big victory at home, as the Trailblazers — ranked sixth in Class 4 — beat Class 5’s sixth-ranked squad, Cardinal Ritter, 68-53.
The Lions double-teamed Jevon Porter early, but he finished with 21 points. Aaron Rowe had 11 for the Trailblazers.
Justin Boyer hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter to put the Trailblazers up by 10 points and put the game out of Cardinal Ritter’s reach.
Tolton will next face Hickman in a crosstown matchup Wednesday at home.
Battle boys hoops tramples Harrisburg, moves to .500
Battle boys basketball defeated Harrisburg in dominating fashion, winning 69-35. The win moves the Spartans to 5-5 on the season and 2-1 in conference play.
Battle will next face Ft. Zumwalt West in the first round of the Rotating 8 Tournament on Monday.
Battle girls basketball dominates Harrisburg
Battle girls basketball beat Harrisburg 61-28. The landslide victory puts the Spartans at 7-5 on the year and 3-0 in conference play.
Battle’s offense was led by junior KJ Johnson, who scored 25 points. Sophomore Nautica Washington was also in double figures, dropping 13.
The Spartans will play in the California Tournament beginning Monday.
Hickman girls hoops beats Staley in overtime thriller
Hickman girls basketball beat Staley 56-53 in overtime.
The Kewpies are now 11-1, which is their best start since the 2016-17 season.
Hickman will next face Helias at 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the road.
Hickman boys fall at Ozark
On Friday, Hickman boys basketball lost to Ozark 74-64. The Kewpies cut the Tigers’ lead down to five points with two minutes remaining, but Ozark pulled away after that.
The Kewpies travel to Tolton for their next game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Rock Bridge boys top Central
Rock Bridge boys basketball beat Central (Kansas City) 85-44 on Friday in Columbia.
The Bruins’ next game is Tuesday against Granite City at Rock Bridge.
Hickman boys wrestling shows out in Marshall
Hickman boys wrestling placed third in the Marshall Invite. The Kewpie wrestlers that placed are Hank Benter, Hayden Benter, Ethan Barr, Cole Harrell, Dane Almquist, Mark Harrell, Drew Wooden and Carrig Ireland.
The Kewpies will hit the mat again in the Steve Johnson Wrestling Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Bruins boys wrestling wins dual
Rock Bridge boys wrestling competed in the Capital City Tournament on Saturday in Jefferson City, winning the Pool B Round 5 dual against Moberly.
Bruin wrestlers Carter McCallister, Benjamin Cardetti and Koshoniola Oduwole all won their respective matches.
Rock Bridge will next participate in the St. Charles West Invitational on Friday in St. Charles.
Local girls swimming, diving teams compete in Independence
Hickman girls swimming and diving participated in the KC Classic in Independence, finishing fourth overall (227 total points).
Sophie Ragsdell placed first overall in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.55 seconds, and her teammate Blair McNally took fifth with a 1:10.62 time. In the 100 backstroke event, Karolina Kopczynska placed ninth.
On the diving end for Hickman, Olivia Liddle placed first overall, breaking the KC Classic record with her final point total. Freshman standout Savannah Alten finished seventh.
For Tolton, junior Lindsey Hervey highlighted the Trailblazers’ afternoon, placing first overall in the 500 freestyle.
She won by breaking the pool record she previously set.Hervey additionally finished second in the 200 freestyle.
Rock Bridge finished 15th overall in the event with 34 points.