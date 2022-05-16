Tolton boys golf is in first place after Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 3 Championships on Monday.
The Trailblazers finished the day with 15-over 295 at Sedalia Country Club in Sedalia, just one stroke ahead of Bishop LeBlond. It’s the first time in program history that Tolton has broken 300.
Andrew Fallis and Garrett McIntosh, who finished tied for sixth at 3-over 73, led the Trailblazers’ efforts. Christian Rischer finished tied for ninth with 74, Jake Thornburg posted 75 and is tied for 11th. Chase Knorr’s score was dropped after he ended Round 1 tied for 35th with an 83.
Blair Oaks’ Dylan Bryan, Bishop LeBlond’s Samuel Schoeberl and Nevada’s Owen Swearingen share the individual lead after each shooting 70.
The Trailblazers will have a chance to win their first team title in program history Tuesday.
Bruins, Spartans, Kewpies boys golf send player to state
Rock Bridge, Battle and Hickman boys golf each had one golfer compete in the MSHSAA Class 5 Championships on Monday at Dalhousie Country Club in Cape Girardeau.
Rock Bridge’s Devin Reichard finished Day 1 with the best score of the three golfers. He is tied for 28th at 5-over 77. Battle’s Graham Hoffman is tied for 41st after signing for 80, and Hickman’s Carter Holliday sits tied for 72nd after an 88.
Day 2 will start Tuesday.
Rock Bridge, Hickman advance, to set up tie in district semifinals
Rock Bridge girls soccer had seven different goal scorers in its 8-0 victory over Smith-Cotton in the Class 4 District 6 quarterfinal Monday at Blue Springs South. Ella Hendershott led the way for the Bruins with two goals on the day.
Hickman girls soccer played in the game right afterwards, defeating Fort Osage 2-0. Both goals were scored by Lucy Elfrink with assists from Adelina Delgado.
Rock Bridge and Hickman will face off in the district semifinal Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Blue Springs South.
Trailblazers plates 11 against Thunderbirds in district semifinals
Tolton baseball defeated North Callaway 11-1 in five innings in the Class 3 District semifinal game Monday in Mokane.
The Trailblazers were led by Logan Thompson, who had a home run and a double in the game. Jake Ryan pitched for the entire game, only allowing one hit and zero earned runs.
The Trailblazers will face South Callaway in the district finals at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Mokane.