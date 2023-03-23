Tolton boys golf shot 20-over 164 to cruise to victory over Christian and Duschene on Thursday at Bogey Hills Country Club in St. Charles.
Duschene and Christian shot 205 and 236, respectively.
The Trailblazers were paced by sophomore Garrett McIntosh, who shot 1-over 37. Just a stroke behind McIntosh, Tolton senior Andrew Fallis shot 38.
Jackson Smith (43) and Cayden Roark (46) were the other Tolton scorers. Luke Robb shot 53, but his score was dropped.
Tolton's next event is the Columbia Classic on April 3 at Columbia Country Club.
Battle baseball was defeated by Timberland 9-5 in its final game of the Troy Baseball Classic in Troy.
The Spartans went 1-4 in the tournament. Battle looks to get back to winning ways with a doubleheader against Ft. Zumwalt East and West Plains starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Battle boys tennis' home match against Mexico was rained out and has been rescheduled for April 20. Hickman baseball's road game against Boonville suffered the same fate. That match was postponed until April 10.
The Spartans next face Columbia Independent School on April 4 at home. The Kewpies take on Hallsville at 5 p.m. Friday in Hallsville.
Rock Bridge boys tennis defeated Smith-Cotton 9-0 in Sedalia.
The Bruins improved to 1-2 on the season.
The Bruins next compete April 4 when they travel to face Helias (2-0).
