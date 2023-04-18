Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register has been pleading for more goals from his offense, and the Trailblazers answered the call Tuesday in Columbia.

Facing an undefeated Cardinal Ritter program, Tolton shined with an 8-0 victory, reaching the mercy-rule mark in 83 minutes. The Trailblazers tallied four goals in each half, blitzing the Lions’ defense.

