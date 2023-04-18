Tolton girls soccer coach Chuck Register has been pleading for more goals from his offense, and the Trailblazers answered the call Tuesday in Columbia.
Facing an undefeated Cardinal Ritter program, Tolton shined with an 8-0 victory, reaching the mercy-rule mark in 83 minutes. The Trailblazers tallied four goals in each half, blitzing the Lions’ defense.
Seven different Tolton players scored, led by senior Macie Parmer’s two goals. Ava Martin, Adelaide Devine, Kensie Serio, Aubrey Willmeth, Ashley Wilkerson and Caroline Fretwell each added one goal apiece.
Keepers Rachel Tipton and Amelia Ottinger combined for a shutout, facing limited action on a night where the offense shined. Tipton entered the matchup with two shutouts on the season and delivered again.
Tolton, which was announced as the No. 9 team in Tuesday’s Missouri State High School Coaches Association poll, will next challenge St. Francis Borgia at 6 p.m. Wednesday on the road in Washington, Missouri.
Tolton baseball overpowers St. Mary’s on the roadIt only took five innings for the Trailblazers to force the mercy rule in their 12-2 victory over St. Mary’s.
Will Fretwell got the start and the win for Tolton, allowing only two runs in the quick afternoon outing.. Cam Lee led the Blazers’ stampede, going 4-4 with two doubles. Lucas Wietholder finished with a double and a triple, while Justus Martin joined him as the only other Trailblazer to record more than one hit.
Tolton will resume action as it takes on Mexico at 5 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tolton boys tennis sweeps in second straight dual
The Trailblazers topped Camdenton 9-0 to pick up the road victory. After defeating Booneville 9-0 on Monday, the back-to-back sweeps boosted Tolton’s winning streak to six. The Trailblazers have gone undefeated since dropping the first two duals of the season.
Tolton will next compete against Missouri Military Academy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in Mexico, Missouri.
Spartans pick up victory over Hornets
Battle baseball defeated Fulton 5-3 Tuesday at Battle.
In the bottom of the third, a string of batters were walked by Fulton pitcher Jayce Thompson, loading the bases for the Spartans.
With two runs already on the board in the third, Sam Buechter hit a line drive to center field for a 3-0 lead.
After a pitching change for the Hornets, Jayden Young hit a sacrifice groundout to bring another Spartan across home plate.
Battle pitcher Brayden Groseclose had a stellar night on the mound, only allowing two hits and no runs through the first four innings.
The Hornets started to knock on the door in the top of the fifth, earning three runs in the inning and prompting a pitching change for the Spartans, but Fulton would not fully recover.
An insurance RBI from AJ Nickell, his third of the night, would secure the victory for Battle.
The Spartans (9-12) will next face Smith-Cotton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Battle.
Spartans suffer PK loss against Osage
In the first-ever regular-season girls soccer matchup between Battle and Osage, the Spartans lost to Osage in penalty kicks 3-2.
The Spartans found themselves down 2-0 early after the first 30 minutes of play, but Battle junior Delaney Ellebracht saved the day, coming in with a 40th minute goal to put the Spartans on the board with 18 seconds remaining in the half.
Ellebracht also scored Battle’s equalizer to send the game into overtime.
After the match remained tied after two rounds of overtime, Battle faced its second penalty kicks of the season. Osage outscored the Spartans 3-1 in penalties to take the victory, leaving the Spartans 0-2 when playing in penalty kicks.
Battle (5-7-1) will host a shootout beginning at 7 p.m. Friday against Marshall.
Rock Bridge girls soccer falls short in close gameRock Bridge lost a close match on the road to Kickapoo on Tuesday by a score of 3-2.
The Bruins will face Capital City at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Jefferson City.
Hickman girls soccer beats Jefferson CityThe Kewpies defeated the Jays 3-1 in their first Central Missouri Activities Conference match.
Lucy Elfrink scored two goals, while Hattie Hayes scored one.
Hickman (4-6) next faces Capital City at 6:30 p.m Friday at home.