Tolton softball made a statement in its first home game, winning 15-0 against Notre Dame of St. Louis on Thursday.
The Trailblazers scored 10 runs before two outs were recorded. The game was over after three innings due to the slaughter rule.
Eight batters recorded a hit for Tolton, including four who had multiple hits. The Trailblazers finished with a total of 14 hits, and Ava Lawless smashed a home run.
Tolton senior Kate Guinn only allowed one hit in three innings. Guinn also belted a home run.
The Trailblazers (1-2) face Mexico at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the Battle Round Robin at Battle.
The Spartans beat Centralia 11-1 on Thursday to win their second game of the season.
Senior pitcher Ainsley Stubbs threw a complete game to give Battle plenty of room to work with. She allowed five hits and one earned run over seven innings.
Not only did Stubbs allow just one run on the night, she also managed to bring in two runs at the plate on two hits.
Every hitter that appeared in the game for the Spartans recorded a hit. Battle finished with 15 hits.
Battle hosts Mexico on Friday in its Round Robin tournament and will be looking to make it two straight wins.
The Kewpies defended their home court with a 6-3 win over the Jaguars on Thursday.
The win was Hickman’s third in a row.
The Kewpies will host Hannibal at 10:30 a.m Saturday.
The Bruins took the final two sets to earn a non-conference road win over the Eagles on Thursday.
Rock Bridge won the match 25-12, 23-25, 25-18, 25-19.
The Bruins will host Visitation Academy at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sports reporter, fall 2022 Studying Broadcast Journalism Reach me at jrh8pc@umsystem.edu
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
