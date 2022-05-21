Tolton track and field sent 12 athletes to Montgomery County to compete in the Class 3 Sectional 2 meet Saturday.
By the end of the meet, every Trailblazer had clinched a spot in the Class 3 state championship Friday.
Freshman Elyse Wilmes led the way on the girls side, qualifying for state in four events, with victories in the 800- and 1,600-meter races, as well as in the 4x800 relay race. Bridget Bartlett (javelin), Olivia Andrews (4x800 relay), Jillian Andrews (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Madison Taylor (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay) and Ellie Reynolds (300 hurdles, 4x400 relay) also qualified.
On the boys side, senior Garrett Wilmes qualified in three events, including with a victory in the 800 meter race in 1 minute, 55.56 seconds. John Glaude (4x800 relay, 4x400 relay), Quentin Hermann (4x800 relay), Owen Hartline (4x800 relay), Braden Willmeth (4x400 relay) and Evan Sapp (4x400 meter relay) also qualified for the state meet.
Hermann also competed in the 3,200. While finishing fifth in the race and not qualifying in the event, the junior broke the school record he set last week with a time of 9:59.73. It's the first time a Trailblazer has run the race in under 10 minutes.
Battle, Hickman, and Rock Bridge track to compete in Class 5 Sectional 2 meet Monday
While Tolton's track teams can spend the rest of their week preparing for the state meet starting Friday, the other Columbia schools will have to wait a little while longer to see if they'll make it to the meet.
The Class 5 Sectional 2 meet, which includes Battle, Hickman, and Rock Bridge track, has been postponed to Monday. Field events will begin at 9:30 a.m. and running events will begin at 10 a.m. in Mexico.