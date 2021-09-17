Tolton softball had a tough showing at the Jefferson City Tournament on Friday, losing both of its games.
A close Game 1 saw the Trailblazers lose 6-5 against Sullivan. The second game proved to be a blowout, though, as Tolton fell 12-2 to Oakville.
Tolton (5-2) returns to action at 5 p.m. Tuesday against Hallsville at home.
Tolton boys soccer impresses at Boonville
Tolton traveled to Boonville to compete in the Boonville Shootout Tournament.
The Trailblazers faced off against Boonville in their first match and went ahead to decimate the hosts 4-0.
The Eagles were unable to contain the Trailblazers offense, as sophomore Steven Becvar recorded a hat trick and senior Hunter Oliver scored the fourth goal.
Tolton (4-3) will be back in action at 11 a.m. Saturday against Fatima on the second and final day of the tournament.
Battle boys soccer defeats Warrensburg
Battle faced off against Warrensburg in its first match of the Boonville Shootout Tournament.
The Spartans registered a convincing 6-2 victory. Senior Ishmael Senga had four goals, while senior Bryant Mendez and sophomore Travis Peng each netted one.
Battle grabbed its third win of the season and third a row. The Spartans will look to make it four in a row Saturday against Marshall.
Battle softball splits games at tourney
Battle had a mixed day at the Lake of the Ozarks Tournament in Camdenton, shutting out Notre Dame de Sion 10-0 in the first game and then having its fortunes reversed in a 3-0 loss against St. Elizabeth in Game 2.
Ainsley Stubbs showed out against Notre Dame with three hits and two RBI. The game ended in five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Spartans couldn’t capitalize on their momentum, though, as St. Elizabeth blanked them.
Battle (10-6) returns to action at 5:30 p.m. Monday at Smith-Cotton.
Bruins boys soccer drops game
Rock Bridge boys soccer lost to Rockwood Summit 3-1 at the Rockwood Summit Tournament in Fenton.
The Bruins are winless in the tournament and will look to get their first win Saturday against St. Dominic on the final day of play in the tourney.
Kewpies race at Gans Creek
Despite no football team to take the field and no teams to compete against the Kewpies, Hickman’s cross country teams took to the track at Robert M. LeMone Field to get in a midseason three mile race.
The event served as a way to give the Kewpies runners a weekend off before the remainder of their season, while still providing a meet feel .
“Our focus is running as a pack,” said Kewpies cross country head coach Rachel Korte. “They practice some really good pack running, throwing in some surges, really working together as a team. And it's a nice time to just get some track speed in mid season.”
On the men's side pack running was evident between front runners Evan Hughes and Will Cherrington. Following their 13th and 24th place finishes in St. Louis this past Saturday, the two worked side by side all night long working together to clock in at five minutes and one second at the mile marker, and 10:18 at two miles.
“Evan and Will did a really nice job working together,” Korte said. “Then they were nice and competitive all the way until the end and pushed each other to be their very best.”
The two would only break their partnership with two laps to go, to battle it out for the win. While Hughes had the early surge, it was Chamberlain who got the final kick, winning the race by two seconds with a time of 15:21.
Marshall Reed and Tucker Abrams were next to cross the line with the two running together throughout the race to cross the line with times of 16:16, and 16:26. Rounding out the top five for the Kewpies was sophomore Sean Keys who finished with a time of 16:46.
The women's race was a bit more of a one sided affair with freshman Ellie Eastman taking the race, with a time of 20:00.
The Kewpies roster was limited in action Friday evening due to a few prior commitments from some of its runners but saw good runs from Ava Martin and Taehee Oh, who worked together to finish second and third with runs of 21:43 and 21:44, respectively. The girls had six runners finish inside the 23 and a half minute marker.
The Kewpies will take advantage of the extra rest day Saturday as they will compete next week in the Gans Creek Classic in Columbia. The race willl take place at the Gans Creek Cross Country course which will host the SEC Championship race later this year.