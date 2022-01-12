Jevon Porter put up 30 points, Tahki Chievous added 21 and Tolton boys basketball got an 82-58 win against crosstown foe Hickman on Wednesday in Columbia.
The Trailblazers jumped out to a 10-point lead at the half before putting the game out of reach of their rivals in the third quarter.
The Kewpies next face Mexico at 7 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Tolton returns to action against St. Mary’s at 6 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.
Spartans win consolation finalBattle girls basketball defeated Marshall 62-37 in the consolation final of the California Tournament in California, Missouri.
Junior guard Kaelyn Johnson led the Spartans in scoring with 16 points. Tayla Robinson and Nautica Washington also scored double-digit points for Battle with 15 and 14, respectively.
The Spartans will next compete in the Hermann Invitational on Jan. 25 in Hermann.
JV Bruins lose in tourn
Rock Bridge JV girls basketball fell to Eldon’s varsity 53-50 outfit in a California Tournament semfinal.
The Bruins will face Fulton in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Battle wrestling teams have mixed results in tri-dual
Battle girls wrestling split a tri-dual against Eldon and Jefferson City at Fleming Fieldhouse in Jefferson City, while the boys team lost both matchups.
The girls cruised past Eldon 33-0 in the first matchup of the day, before falling to the Jays 36-18.
Battle’s boys fell 52-24 to the Mustangs and 66-9 to Jefferson City.
The Spartans girls return to action at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a tri-dual against Hickman and Fulton. The boys next wrestle at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the St. Charles Invitational.