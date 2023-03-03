Battle boys basketball is always looking to make the right play.
In a competitive contest Friday night, the Kewpies and Spartans brought two very different offensive philosophies in the second half of the Class 6 District 7 semifinals.
The young and talented Hickman offense seemed to lack cohesion, and more closely resembled five guys playing pick-up. This play style resulted in turnover after turnover in the post as each Kewpie made a similar, often unsuccessful drive to the hoop.
In stark contrast, individual players on Battle held the ball for only a few seconds on average. The Spartans usually fed the ball through at least three players in transition before it was taken to the rim.
Battle coach Ben Pallardy described its Feb. 17 loss against Hickman as a learning opportunity after the game. The 24-point victory Friday night suggests that the Spartans learned from their mistakes after the heartbreaking loss.
"We played unselfishly in the second half," Pallardy said."That was the difference (between the two games)."
Tate McCubbin and Vernell Holt Jr. are consistent scoring leaders for the Spartans, who notched 12 and 16 points, respectively, on Friday. However, it was their shot selection that provided them with such a high scoring percentage.
For teams looking to defeat Battle, it is not enough to take away one or two players. The seniors on the starting five — Tay Patrick, Justin Goolsby and Ethan Wiley — always put up strong numbers for the Spartans.
However, as the season progressed, Battle's sixth men have become increasingly important to the philosophy of the Spartans.
"Our bench came in and completely turned this game around," Pallardy said. "Zander Stephens and Jack Putnam were just phenomenal tonight."
Stephens and Putnam were aggressive on defense and played major roles in the turnovers taken from Hickman. Putnam received a standing ovation as he walked to the bench for the strong night he put together.
Now, the Spartans take on Rock Bridge at 6 p.m. Monday in the Class 6 District 7 championship game. Battle outlasted the Bruins for the first time in school history last month.
"We'll be watching a lot of film," Pallardy said. "We're going to create a plan and make sure we are ready to grow."
Both crosstown rivalries were close during the regular season for Battle, but if this was any indicator of the growth the Spartans have seen this season, it should make for another exciting neutral-site rematch at Hickman.
Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.
