The high school football regular season in Missouri is coming to an end. Friday represents the last opportunity for teams to make their mark and secure preferred district playoff positions.
With that, here’s what mid-Missouri area teams need to do in Week 9 to improve their position or stay where they are.
Class 6
Rock Bridge: The Bruinsrank fourth in District 4. With an upcoming game against state-ranked Francis Howell, it is possible they fall out of that spot in favor of Rockhurst and lose a crucial first-round home game.
Hickman: The Kewpies currently sit in seventh in District 2. They host Illinois’ Belleville West, which is 0-8. A win would likely keep them in their spot, meaning a road game against one of the top teams in their district is imminent.
Class 5
Battle: The Spartans are in third place in District 4. Though an upcoming game against undefeated Hannibal presents a challenge, the gap between them and fourth-placed Washington means they should hold on to their spot. That will be important because the first spot in District 4 is occupied by Holt, which is among the elite in Class 5.
Class 3
Boonville: The Pirates sit in second place in what is a tight race in District 5. They are battling with Mexico and Blair Oaks, which they beat, for first-through-third place. Boonville has a huge game this week with Hallsville in the de facto Tri-county conference championship game.
Southern Boone: The Eagles are in sixth place in District 5. They finish their regular season with a game against California and an opportunity to move as high as fourth if they can get a win over the Pintos.
Class 2
Hallsville: Hallsville is going through a dream season at 8-0 atop District 6. According to the formula the Missouri State High School Activities Association uses, Hallsville is third overall in Class 2. No matter the result against Boonville, Hallsville should stay at the perch of their district.
Class 1
Tolton: The Trailblazers secured their first winning season since 2015 last week and do not look to stop there. They are in the middle of a hotly contested race in District 5, sitting second. A win against top-ranked Fayette in the season finale would see them seeded second at worst going into the playoffs.
Harrisburg: Harrisburg is right behind Tolton, another team having its most successful season in years. A win against 7-1 Marceline would give it a share of the league championship and put it in position to jump the Trailblazers if they slip up.