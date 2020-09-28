Battle will not play Smith-Cotton on Friday because of a positive COVID-19 test among the Tigers, Spartans coach Atiyyah Ellison confirmed to The Missourian Monday afternoon.
Alex Agueros of the Sedalia Democrat was the first to report the news.
A Smith-Cotton press release indicated that one program member had tested positive and 34 are quarantining for 14 days. The exposure occurred Thursday at practice.
The Tigers would have been Battle's third Central Missouri Activities Conference opponent of the season.
Instead, Battle has picked up an away game at 7 p.m. Friday in Moberly according to a school spokesperson.
This is the third consecutive week Battle's schedule has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Two weeks ago, the Spartans had to cancel their cross-town matchup against Hickman because of an exposure within their own program.
For this past Friday's game, the original season schedule had Battle hosting Illinois school Crete-Monee, but that game was canceled before the season's start, leaving the Spartans with a bye week.
Battle has not played a game since its 41-19 loss to Helias Catholic on Sept. 4.
Because of quarantine restrictions, Battle won't resume practice until Wednesday, leaving it just two days to prepare for Moberly.
"I've always been a focus-on-what-we-do opposed to (focus-on)-what-the-other-team-does (coach)," Ellison said. "You can watch a team on film all week, and then the game time they change something about, so I'd rather have our points all sharp and be disciplined in our things we need to do as opposed to worrying about what the other team might do."
All members of Battle's JV and varsity squads quarantined, but because Ellison wasn't at the practice where the exposure occurred, he did not have to. Instead, Ellison spent the week helping distribute school supplies — including WiFi hot spots for remote learning — to kids in the Columbia Public School District.
He also kept in touch with his team through Zoom and phone calls, Hudl and Blast Athletics, a fundraising app geared toward sports programs.
After traveling to Moberly, Battle will next play Rock Bridge on Oct. 9 .