Battle and Hickman girls swim and dive returned Friday morning for the finals of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships in St. Peters.
Battle's Macey Hansen was as brilliant in the finals as she was in the preliminaries. After placing first in the 500-yard freestyle in the prelims Thursday, Hansen placed second in the finals, finishing in 4 minutes, 55.33 seconds, breaking the Class 2 record and setting a lifetime best.
Hansen's work was not done, as she also competed in the 200 free after placing fourth in the prelims. In the finals, she finished second as well, finishing in 1:52.65.
Hickman swimmer Sophie Ragsdell also walked away with some accolades Friday, finishing sixth in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke in 2:09.98 and 1:05.79, respectively. Ragsdell earned All-State recognition for her efforts.
Tolton girls swimming kicks off Class 1 State Championship prelims
In St. Peters, the Tolton girls swimming competed in the preliminaries of the MSHSAA Girls Class 1 State Championships.
Senior Lindsey Hervey finished first in the 200-yard free in 1:54.05. Hervey also took first place in the 500 free in 5:03.78.
Senior Summer Ryan finished 19th in the 100 fly in 1:02.68.
Hervey led the first leg of the 400 yard freestyle relay team for Tolton that featured junior Sara Seda, freshman Brooke Willmeth and Ryan and finished 21st.
Tolton girls swimming will return Saturday for the finals of the MSHSAA Girls Class 1 State Championships.
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge begin MSHSAA Class 4 District wrestling tournament
Battle, Hickman and Rock Bridge wrestlers began the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 tournament in O'Fallon.
Austin Wetzel was the lone Battle wrestler to make it to the semifinals, winning both his Round 1 and quarterfinal matches in the 190-pound weight class. Evan Espinosa (132) and Jack Elliot (157) are still alive in the consolation bracket.
Nine Hickman wrestlers made the semifinals in their respective weight classes, as six others kept their state dreams alive in the consolation bracket.
All three Rock Bridge wrestlers won their respective quarterfinal matches. Tyler Abell (144), Carter McCallister (150), and Benjamin Stephens (190) will all look to win their district finals matches and advance to state Saturday.
Six Trailblazer wrestlers advance to semifinals of MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 tournament
Thirteen Tolton wrestlers took to the mats as the MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 Tournament began in Higginsville.
In total, six Tolton wrestlers advanced past the quarterfinals of their respective weight divisions.
Charlie Ruether (106 lbs.), Chris Ankenman (113), Benjamin Schroeder (120), Frank Ruether (126), Brody Narron (132) andFrank Hazelrigg (165) each won their matches and will look to win their divisions Saturday.
The Trailblazers finished the day tied for second with 47.5 points, trailing leader Centralia with 70.
Rock Bridge boys hoops top Kansas City Northeast
Rock Bridge won in a blowout victory against Kansas City Northeast 82-15 in Columbia.
The Bruins kept their foot on the gas from the moment they won the opening tip. The Bruins padded their lead with the help of their unrelenting defense, forcing turnovers early.
The Vikings had a difficult time hitting shots under the basket and were never able to get into a solid rhythm offensively.
Rock Bridge will next face Helias on Friday in Jefferson City for its last regular season game before districts.