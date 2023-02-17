Battle and Hickman girls swim and dive returned Friday morning for the finals of the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships in St. Peters. 

Battle's Macey Hansen was as brilliant in the finals as she was in the preliminaries. After placing first in the 500-yard freestyle in the prelims Thursday, Hansen placed second in the finals, finishing in 4 minutes, 55.33 seconds, breaking the Class 2 record and setting a lifetime best.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

Recommended for you