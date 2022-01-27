Battle boys basketball faced a tall task Thursday night.
Coming off a 44-point victory against Roosevelt last weekend, the Spartans (8-8) returned home to enjoy a six-day hiatus before facing Kickapoo (14-3) — the defending Missouri Class 6 state champions.
With decorated players such as Missouri’s Trevon Brazile and Anton Brookshire hailing from the program, the Chiefs have a storied basketball history. Despite Kickapoo’s roster changes since its 2021 title run, Battle coach Ben Pallardy knew his players would have their work cut out for them in what ended as an 82-54 loss.
“We came into this game knowing that we needed to play well,” Pallardy said . “But they are such a solid team on both ends. They just flat out beat us.”
From the opening tip, the Spartans were outplayed on both sides of the ball.
Battle struggled to move into the paint in its half-court offense, mainly due to the variety of defensive schemes Kickapoo ran. From a 2-3 zone to man-to-man coverage, the Chiefs’ talented perimeter defenders in Zaide Lowery and Trae Oetting forced the Spartans to take a plethora of jump shots, which were inconsistent all night.
Kickapoo’s backcourt also excelled at fighting through high screens at the top of the key, often trapping Battle’s guards at the elbow with a second defender coming in to help. This led to several turnovers on the Spartans’ front, which turned into easy fast-break points for the defending state champions.
The Chiefs also played aggressive defense down in the low post, frustrating the Spartans’ star front court in Justin Goolsby and Ethan Wiley.
“I had to use my spin move in the post a lot more tonight than I usually do,” Wiley said.
The Spartans countered the Chiefs’ defensive attack down the stretch, getting out in transition quickly following defensive rebounds. Senior guard Tarron Cason led the charge, gambling for steals early in possessions and sprinting to the other end of the court for easy layups. He finished with a team-high 14 points.
However, Kickapoo still had answers for everything Battle attempted. The Chiefs started getting back on defense quicker in the second half, forcing the Spartans to take awkward jumpers in transition. This only extended Kickapoo’s lead.
The Chiefs’ inside-out offensive system of driving to the rim and kicking out to shooters had the Spartans’ defense collapsing often. Kickapoo was streaky from 3 in the first half, which kept Battle in the game until the early minutes of the third quarter when Kickapoo started to put the game out of reach.
“I think we did a good job of closing out on their shooters, but they beat us on the boards and in the paint,” sophomore guard Tate McCubbin said.
The Spartans finished with three players in double figures, including a 4-6 shooting night from 3 from McCubbin, who finished with 12 points. Wiley had 11.
On the other hand, the Chiefs ran a more balanced attack on offense, with Oetting leading his squad with 20 points. His backcourt sidekick Lowery had 18, while post presence Harrison Doennig finished with 17.
Despite a disappointing result, Pallardy saw the game as a loss to build on.
“It was definitely a learning experience for us,” he said. “We’re still learning how to beat teams. We’ve won the games we should’ve, but the next step in our evolution as a team this year is figuring out how to beat stiff competition.”
Battle will have an opportunity to apply some of the lessons learned from Thursday against Parkview, set to tip off 7 p.m. Friday at home.