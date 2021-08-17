Battle High School running back Gerry Marteen Jr. tore his ACL, he announced Tuesday, meaning he will not play his senior year of high school football.
“Although I won’t be able to play, I look forward to contributing as a leader for my team and continuing to grow as a student athlete,” Marteen Jr. said in a statement he released on Twitter. “I’m confident that with the support of my friends, family, coaches, and teammates, I am more than prepared for this chapter of my story and I will be back bigger, faster and stronger in the end.”
Marteen Jr. was one of the Spartans’ standout returners heading into the new season. The All-State running back was part of a team that finished 8-2 and won it’s district championship. He rushed for 1,710 yards, averaged more than 182 yards per game in the regular season, scored 23 touchdowns and was named the Boone County Offensive Football Player of the Year.
Marteen Jr. has made visits to Central Missouri and North Dakota, but he hasn’t made a commitment on his college future yet.