Coming off of a 4-6 finish in the 2019 season, the Hickman Kewpies hope to make the most of every game on their schedule this year.
As Hickman prepared for Friday's nonconference game against Francis Howell on Wednesday, practice looked a bit different than normal.
Coaches and players covered their faces with masks while staying six feet apart to maintain social distancing as they ran drills and tried to communicate on the field. About five to six players have already opted out of the season, head coach Cedric Alvis said. To top it all, Wednesday's practice was even more different, and crucial, for the team because Friday's game will be the first time the Kewpies take to the field since their defeat against Troy Buchanan in last season's playoffs.
"This will be the first time all summer that they've gone against somebody else," Alvis said. "Typically we have summer camp, we have a jamboree, we have a lot of different things that we can evaluate and see how they do against other people."
For this squad, Friday's game is more than a typical season opener or testing of the waters. Each game this season brings added pressure on the players to perform better as uncertainty engulfs the season. Like in professional and collegiate sports, high school athletes are seeing their normal season transformed, postponed or even canceled due to COVID-19. This has brought out the competitive side in each Kewpie, especially the seniors who hope to land college scholarship offers.
Senior Adison Barnett-Hill has already had to make adjustments for this season. Due to the lack in numbers on the team, Hill's usual outside lineman role has been shifted inside. Adjustments like those and many others, that had to be made due to COVID-19, will factor into how Friday pans out for the Kewpies.
"We're anticipating penalties, just mistakes in general, whether they're physically or mental mistakes," Alvis said. "When you haven't gotten the chance to compete and go against people you have to anticipate we're going to have a little bit of a sloppy performance in the beginning."
Despite a chaotic start to the beginning of the season, Alvis and the Kewpies' main goal this season is to make the most of every play and every game. Of course, winning is on the docket of things this squad would like to accomplish this season, but just being able to play the game is an escape for the players amid everything that's going on.
Hickman will return to the field at 7 p.m. Friday against Francis Howell.
"As a team we just want to show what we can do this season," Hill said. "We might not get as many opportunities as we like, so we really just have to take advantage of this first game."