QUINCY, Ill. — For three quarters, Tolton boys basketball's contest against Memphis East (Memphis, Tenn.) played out like a barnburner one would expect from two of the top programs from their respective states.
Neither team saw a lead larger than five points in the opening 24 minutes, as the Trailblazers and Mustangs mirrored each other on both ends. When one team scored, the other countered. When one defense secured a big stop, the other followed suit.
But in the fourth quarter, Memphis East stepped out from behind the mirror of basketball gridlock embarking on a 23-0 run to win 71-53 over Tolton (13-5) at the Quincy Shootout on Friday night.
"Everything that happened was self-inflicted," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "We turned the ball over and took poor shots. When you turn the ball over against a team like that, they're going to make you pay for it."
The turnover issues began early in the game for the Trailblazers as Memphis East implemented a full-court press to trap Tolton's ballhandlers. The Mustangs forced the ball to the sideline and double-teamed whoever caught the pass, leading to several cross-court passes in an attempt to escape, many of which resulted in turnovers.
Even when the press relented in the second half, Memphis East still wreaked havoc inside by collapsing in the paint to create more turnovers and ill-advised shots.
"I thought we settled a lot," Osborne said.
Despite many possessions not ending in shots for the Trailblazers, the defense contained the Mustangs for most of the game. Memphis East didn't claim its first lead until midway through the second quarter, and Tolton's shots fell when it didn't turn the ball over.
Justin Boyer, who started Friday night after not playing Wednesday's contest against Battle, contributed seven first quarter points and was perfect in his four free-throw attempts in the opening quarter. Jevon Porter supplemented Boyer, leading all scorers with nine first-half points to send the game to halftime tied at 33.
While Tolton only trailed by one entering the fourth quarter, the third quarter was a premonition of the offensive struggles to follow.
The Trailblazers and Mustangs kept close to open the second half, as the teams stayed within two points of each other for nearly five minutes, but Tolton had missed chances to gain separation. An official charged Boyer with a technical, resulting in a pair of made free throws from Mustangs guard E.J. Smith. Less than a minute later, an Aaron Rowe charge negated a made layup.
Even with the missteps, Tolton held the largest lead of the game up to that point as Tahki Chievous scored four straight points to make it 47-42 with three minutes remaining. But the lead was quickly erased after Memphis East began its run while Rowe, Porter and Evens Appolon combined to miss six consecutive free throws to end the third.
"It's all in the details, especially in that tight of a game," Osborne said. "Some of those little things like free throws or turnovers can make a huge difference."
Once the fourth quarter began, Tolton didn't hold a lead for the rest of the game. Once Smith and Jamarion Harvey, who scored a game-high 21 points, swished home a pair of threes to open the fourth, the Mustangs never looked back.
Tolton's transition defense had difficulties stopping Memphis East in the first half, but the struggles were masked by a stout defense in the half court. But when the Mustangs started to run on the fast break with higher frequency in the second half, the Trailblazers had no antidote as Memphis East started to drain the clock with three minutes to go.
The Trailblazers will have a quick turnaround, as their second game of the Quincy Shootout event will take place in less than 24 hours against Berkmar (Lilburn, Ga.) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Quincy.
"There's some benefit to it because you only have a few hours to dwell on it before you need to focus on the next one," Osborne said.