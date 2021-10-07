Game of the Week? No. Game of the year.
Hallsville is flying high at 6-0, with quarterback Tyger Cobb and a bevy of skill players able to run whatever offensive guru and coach Justin Conyers wants.
“When I was a defensive coordinator, I always thought the hardest thing to defend was multiple personnel teams,” Conyers said, “because you’re always trying to match personnel. Normally in high school football, they’re gonna leave the same 11 guys out on the field defensively. And so for us, that’s the way we try to create our mismatches.”
Meanwhile, Blair Oaks has responded to its loss to Boonville by doing what it does best: beating the brakes off of Tri-County Conference opponents, with Versailles and Eldon the latest victims.
“We call it the Blair Oaks smell,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “It seems like our players out here start smelling when the weather changes, they start smelling the atmosphere. It’s almost like, ‘OK, it’s time to take that next step.’ And I saw that this week.”
Since Conyers took over in 2019, Hallsville has lost to Blair Oaks twice by a combined score of 90-14. Last year in the first quarter alone, Blair Oaks scored 42 points.
Conyers debated showing his team, which returns almost all of its starters, the film from that quarter. He chose to do so. Hallsville didn’t spend much time going through each play multiple times and breaking down what it did wrong; Conyers just let the tape roll and didn’t say much.
“I think them being able to go back and see themselves a year ago and how much they’ve matured both physically and mentally at this point in the season has to breed a little bit of confidence into them, hopefully,” Conyers said. “So that’s why we chose to do that.”
Conyers knows that shutting down Blair Oaks’ attack just won’t happen. Quarterback Dylan Hair accounted for nine touchdowns last week, and to expect zero this week is unrealistic. He also knows, however, that he has a quarterback in Cobb who can mirror Hair’s athleticism and execute his system.
When Conyers finalizes the game plan for the week and writes the play sheets, Cobb is the first to see them. It’s a luxury for Conyers, who can run more of the complex concepts that he wants to because of his quarterback.
“Understanding film, what we’re watching, where our eyes need to be and who he’s reading, what his keys are,” Conyers said. “When you get guys who are students of the game, that’s when it becomes a lot more fun from a coaching standpoint.”
Blair Oaks’ loss to Boonville gave Hallsville even more confidence than it already had, because it showed that the Falcons aren’t invincible.
“It’s kind of like ‘Rocky IV,’ when he gets the first punch and it cuts him, and it goes to the corner and he says, ‘Hey, he’s not a machine,’” Conyers said.
Also feeling more confident than ever is Blair Oaks, which is practicing better than it’s practiced all year. A young Falcons team refocused itself and learned from the Boonville loss, doing “everything it takes” to get better since then.
“This may be the best practice I’ve been a part of in a long time,” LePage said Wednesday morning — yes, Blair Oaks practices before school. “The energy level is high. They know what’s at stake, and they know what to expect.”
The players are enjoying practice more, too.
“We’re having a lot more fun out here,” senior lineman Brysan Jeffries said. “It used to be like we just dreaded practice, but this week we’ve had more fun during practice.”
The Falcons are starting to watch film much more than they used to as well. Early in the season, LePage’s players thought they could coast on the talent difference and didn’t take film-watching seriously.
After the Boonville game and increasing in frequency every week, LePage has had players come up to him almost every day in the strength and conditioning class he teaches, pointing out little things that they noticed on film. Those could be keys to stay disciplined against Hallsville’s run-pass-option game or tips on what they’re dealing with in Cobb — senior linebacker Griffin Herst said that his elusiveness reminds him of Hair.
LePage knows Conyers well, as the two have coached against each other in mid-Missouri for years.
“The first year I was here was the first time we played them, and they had athletes,” LePage said. “Now he’s turned the athletes into a disciplined football team that plays with an edge. And they really, really have a good football team.”
The respect level is mutual — Conyers looks forward to the chess match against LePage every year. They’ve even become friends off the field, frequently talking shop during the offseason.
“That’s the fun piece, is going out and playing a game against somebody that you know is gonna have his guys prepared to play their best,” Conyers said. “And that’s what we need right now. We need a test to be able to see, you know, we haven’t been in an adverse situation where we’ve been down in a football game.”
Hallsville presents a situation unlike any Conyers has coached and played in before. It’s a small town, and the way small towns support their football teams is one of the reasons Conyers left Battle to coach Hallsville.
“It’s why I came here,” Conyers said. “You just see how valuable community is, how much fun it is to see all your fans after the games and how supportive they are of what you’re doing. And that’s what makes it all worthwhile.”