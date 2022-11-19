Blair Oaks continued its dominant season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy on Saturday at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis.
The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season while having their second-lowest scoring effort, with the lowest coming in a 35-0 victory over Lutheran North back in Week 2.
Blair Oaks will face an offensive powerhouse in Bowling Green (12-0) in the Class 2 semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday. Bowling Green comes into the game scoring more than 50 points in all but one game, a 30-22 victory over Lafayette-County in the quarterfinals
Boonville falls to Reed Springs in Class 3 quarterfinals
Boonville’s season came to the end after Reed Springs defeated the Pirates 21-7 in the Class 3 quarterfinals.
Boonville finishes the season 8-5 and with a district championship.
Reed Springs faces Sullivan in the Class 3 semifinals match next week.