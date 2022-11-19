The Blair Oaks Falcons run onto the field (copy)

The Blair Oaks Falcons run onto the field on Nov. 11 at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. Blair Oaks defeated Lift for Life Academy 42-0 Saturday and will face Bowling Green in the Class 2 semifinals next week.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Blair Oaks continued its dominant season with a 42-0 victory over Lift for Life Academy on Saturday at Cardinal Ritter in St. Louis.

The Falcons (12-0) recorded their third shutout of the season while having their second-lowest scoring effort, with the lowest coming in a 35-0 victory over Lutheran North back in Week 2.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you