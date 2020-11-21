Heading into halftime, Blair Oaks and Lutheran North seemed destined for a tight contest, with a spot in the Class 3 Final Four on the line.
In what turned out to be a massive momentum swing for the Crusaders, junior Toriano Pride returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown with only 16 seconds remaining on the clock in the first half. This would give Lutheran North a 9-7 lead by the end of the second quarter.
Lutheran North’s Travion Ford, a Missouri commit, tallied two sacks by the half.
However, Blair Oaks put on a scoring clinic coming out of the break.
The Falcons put up 306 total yards of offense in the second half. Senior running back Jayden Purdy ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries in the last 24 minutes of the game.
When it was all said and done, Blair Oaks (11-1) scored 37 unanswered points in the second half, defeating Lutheran North 44-9. The Falcons will play Cardinal Ritter (4-3) in the Class 3 semifinal on Nov. 28.
Hallsville falls short at Palmyra
Despite a strong first half from Hallsville’s junior quarterback Tyger Cobb, the Indians fell short to an undefeated Palmyra team.
Cobb finished the second quarter on a high note, finding senior Ryan Roberts for a 24-yard touchdown with 34 seconds left. By the end of the half, Cobb was 11 for 18 with 224 yards and three touchdowns. Junior A. J. Austene caught six passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
At the end of the first half, Palmyra maintained a 36-22 lead over Hallsville.
The Panthers kept the clamps on defense during the second half, only allowing the Indians to score once more, a 1-yard touchdown with only 2:09 remaining in the game.
Palmyra (12-0) kept their perfect record intact, defeating Hallsville 44-30.
This is the eighth state semifinal appearance for the Panthers in program history. They will play St. Pius X (11-0) on Nov. 28 for a spot in the Class 2 championship.
Road ends for South Callaway
South Callaway (7-4) got off to a sluggish start hosting Thayer (11-1) in the Class 1 quarterfinal.
Thayer hogged the ball for the majority of the first quarter, eventually scoring off of a 6 minute, 53 second drive to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead. They would continue with this momentum the rest of the game.
Sophomore quarterback Jacob Martin found senior Hayden Vaught for the 45-yard touchdown with three seconds left in the first half. This would be the only points put up by the South Callaway offense in the first 24 minutes.
Thayer led at halftime 21-7.
South Callaway would find the endzone again in the second half, but it was not enough as Thayer defeated the Bulldogs 35-15. With the win, the Bobcats punched their ticket to the Class 1 semifinal.