Blair Oaks volleyball advanced to its second straight MSHSAA Class 3 championship game, sweeping Tri-County Conference foe Eldon in the semifinals (25-23, 25-17, 25-17) Thursday in Cape Girardeau.

Eldon had a momentary lead in the first set, but two straight kills from Anna Wekenborg gave the Falcons the advantage back. Autumn Bax finished the first set off with a kill to give Blair Oaks a one-set lead.

  Sports reporter, fall 2022

