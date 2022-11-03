Blair Oaks volleyball advanced to its second straight MSHSAA Class 3 championship game, sweeping Tri-County Conference foe Eldon in the semifinals (25-23, 25-17, 25-17) Thursday in Cape Girardeau.
Eldon had a momentary lead in the first set, but two straight kills from Anna Wekenborg gave the Falcons the advantage back. Autumn Bax finished the first set off with a kill to give Blair Oaks a one-set lead.
It was all Falcons from there, as they cruised to a 2-0 lead. In the third set, the Mustangs cut the deficit to two points late, but Blair Oaks hung on to clinch the sweep.
The Falcons (32-3-1) will face Pleasant Hill (26-8) in the state championship game. The Chicks beat Ste. Genevieve in five sets in the other semifinal. First serve will be at noon Friday in Cape Girardeau.
Blair Oaks also announced school will be canceled Friday for students, staff and parents to support the team.
Eldon’s struggles continued in the third-place match against Ste. Genevieve, with the Dragons winning 3-1 (25-17, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18).
The Lady Mustangs kept the game alive in the third set, winning 12 of the last 14 points. The Dragons closed it out in the fourth set though.
The Lady Mustangs finish fourth place in Class 3 with a 24-15-2 record.