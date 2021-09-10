Blair Oaks showed improvement in the second half Friday night, finishing with a 61-35 win over California.
The defensive turnaround after halftime was sparked by coach Ted LePage.
"They had not showed that offense all season, and we have a young defense," LePage said. "They were getting mixed up. I just told the guys to play with their eyes and read the play."
The Falcons (3-0) scored four touchdowns in the big third quarter. The Pintos (2-1) roared back in the second quarter to finish the half down seven.
It was an strong showing from Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair, who threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three more.
The Falcons' rushing game was supported by a touchdown from senior running back Cadon Garber and junior wide receiver Alec Wieberg, who also had an interception in the game.
Hair connected with junior Wil Libbert, Wieberg and senior Zach Herigon for passing touchdowns.
Penalties were costly for California. The team drew 11 flags, with the majority being on offense.
The loss was not without promise for the Pintos. Senior running back Enoch Dunnaway had a strong showing in the run game. Sophomore Ayden Bryant also contributed with rushing and receiving touchdowns.
The Falcons travel to face a hot Boonville team, and the Pintos are on the road against Osage on Friday.