Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School.
Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in Missouri high school football history to throw for 10,000 yards and rush for 5,000 yards in his career.
What makes the Falcons an even more dangerous team is their formidable defensive line. The team’s defense was on full display in the district finals, forcing multiple turnovers and holding St. Francis Borgia from converting a first down until its third drive of the contest.
Lift for Life presents a challenge for the Falcons, particularly with its defense, which has been just as stingy as the Falcons’ unit. Blair Oaks is scoring 57.5 points per game on the back of yet another great season from Hair, so the Hawks, despite possessing an elite defense of their own, will have to find a way to be creative on both sides of the ball to keep up.
Boonville goes for fifth straight win
Boonville (8-4) hosts Reeds Spring (9-2) in the MSHSAA Class 3 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates have the ship sailing smoothly after a 4-4 start to the season, winning theirpast four games and reaching the the quarterfinals . Last week, Boonville scored 14 in the fourth quarter to take down Moberly 28-13.
Senior quarterback Colby Caton has been unstoppable with four total touchdowns in each of the Pirates’ three playoff games. Caton has 2,083 passing yards with 21 passing touchdowns on the season, to go along with 1,206 rushing yards and 12 rushing touchdowns. He will look to find senior wide receiver Jackson Johns, who leads the team with 1,016 receiving yards on 66 catches with 10 receiving touchdowns.
Reeds Spring has gained strength each week, knocking out Osage 35-6 to arrive in the quarterfinals. The Wolves are a bit of a mystery team with a solid defense, only allowing 18.6 points per game. It will be interesting to see if the Pirates’ defense can control the game, and if their offense can put up points easily to move them past the Wolves and into the state semifinals.