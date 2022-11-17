Dylan Hair runs the ball (copy)

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair runs the ball in the third quarter on Nov. 12 at Blair Oaks High School in Wardsville. Hair and the Falcons take on Lift for Life at 1 p.m. Saturday in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Blair Oaks (11-0) looks to keep its undefeated season alive as it takes on Lift for Life (9-3) in the MSHSAA Class 2 quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cardinal Ritter High School.

Last Friday, quarterback Dylan Hair added to an illustrious high school career, becoming the first quarterback in Missouri high school football history to throw for 10,000 yards and rush for 5,000 yards in his career.

