Blair Oaks football soared to a dominant 56-13 home victory over Osagein a conference game Friday. The Falcons have out-scored Osage 241-70 in their last four meetings.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair got everyone involved with six passing touchdowns. The game started off with a bang after Hair fumbled the opening snap but then recovered and threw a dart over to wide receiver Nick Closser. Closser took it all the way to the house for a 57-yard touchdown reception to take the early 7-0 lead.
After forcing a turnover on downs, Blair Oaks marched down the field and scored on 4th down off a 24-yard touchdown pass to Closser in the first quarter. With the help of an interception from Holden Brand and three touchdowns from wide receiver Alec Wieberg, the Falcons flew away with the game.
With this win, Blair Oaks continues to seek its seventh Tri-County Conference championship in its last eight years.
Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage credited communication amongst his players and staff for his team's success. Friday's victory stamps LePage's 100th over the span of 10 seasons with the Falcons
Blair Oaks (3-0) faces California on the road next week, while School of the Osage (0-3) will take on Eldon.