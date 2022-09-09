Blair Oaks football soared to a dominant 56-13 home victory over Osagein a conference game Friday. The Falcons have out-scored Osage 241-70 in their last four meetings.

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair got everyone involved with six passing touchdowns. The game started off with a bang after Hair fumbled the opening snap but then recovered and threw a dart over to wide receiver Nick Closser. Closser took it all the way to the house for a 57-yard touchdown reception to take the early 7-0 lead.

