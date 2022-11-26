Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons.

The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game.

  • Assistant sports editor for Spring 2021. Reach me at mcandrewcalum@gmail.com, on Twitter @C_McAndrew95, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

