Blair Oaks has a chance to make it three state titles in five seasons.
The Falcons defeated Bowling Green 66-48 in the MSHSAA Class 2 semifinals Saturday in Bowling Green, booking their spot in the championship game.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair rushed for two first-half touchdowns, helping his team to a 41-32 lead at the half. The Falcons pulled away in the third quarter, when Hair found Adam Hall for 20-yard touchdown strike, before connecting with Hayden Lackman on a 62-yard pass to open up a three-score lead.
Bowling Green put up a couple late touchdowns, but couldn’t catch the free-scoring Falcons.
Blair Oaks will face Lamar for the title at 3 p.m. next Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Tigers defeated Seneca 56-14 in the other semifinal, setting up a third straight trip to the final. Lamar lost in the final to Lutheran St. Charles last season, won the 2020 championship and secured every title between 2011-17.
The Falcons won the Class 3 title in 2020 and the Class 2 championship in 2018. Lamar and Blair Oaks met in the Class 2 final in 2012, with the Tigers running out 69-41 winners.
