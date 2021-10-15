Opened in 2006, Falcon Athletic Complex has been the home to three state and 12 district championship teams. On Friday night, Blair Oaks made even more history as it earned its 100th win at the stadium with a 71-34 victory over Southern Boone on senior night.
This year's graduating class has seen significant success at the complex, helping Blair Oaks achieve 31 straight home wins and two state titles during its time in the program.
The seniors' impact remained apparent against Southern Boone, as Cadon Garber and Zach Herigon each racked up two touchdowns over the course of the night.
Blair Oaks pulled ahead about halfway through the second quarter with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Dylan Hair to Nick Closser, solidifying the lead for the Falcons. By halftime, Hair had passed for more than 300 yards. From that point on, Blair Oaks never looked back.
The electric first quarter began with a 20-yard pass from Hair to Alec Wieberg . It didn't take long for the Eagles to respond, however, as Bradley Smith evaded defenders on the kick return and took it 79 yards into the end zone.
The Falcons and Eagles traded TDs throughout the remainder of the first quarter. When the second quarter began, the score was already 36-20, and it was clear that the pace of play had begun to wear on both team's offenses.
While Southern Boone tried its best to keep up, the Falcons kept hammering the end zone with 30-plus-yard rushes and passes, even after the second team was brought in late in the fourth.
Blair Oaks (6-2) will now turn its eyes to its final game of the season against Osage, as it prepares for the playoffs and attempts to defend itsstate title. Southern Boone (3-5), also will finish on the road next week, taking on California.