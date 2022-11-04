Blair Oaks scored 43 points in an electric first quarter as it defeated North Callaway 71-14.
After Blair Oaks stopped the North Callaway offense on its opening drive, Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair ran 21 yards for the first touchdown of the game. On the kickoff return, Zach Prenger stripped the ball and returned it for the second touchdown of the game, giving Blair Oaks a 14-0 lead with 10:13 left in the first quarter.
The next touchdown for Blair Oaks was a 8-yard rushing touchdown by running back Hayden Lackman. Hair then threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Nick Closser.
The next score for Blair Oaks was a safety caused by Prenger blocking a punt. The final touchdown of the quarter was a 37-yard pass from Hair to wide receiver Adam Hall.
“I think our kids were incredibly hungry,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said.
LePage was also impressed with both of the plays made by Prenger, and has been impressed with Prenger’s plays all year as he blocked his second punt this season.
North Callaway responded to the scoring onslaught in the second quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Bradyn O’Neal to wide receiver AJ Siegel. O’Neal finished the game with two passing touchdowns. His second passing touchdown was a 32-yard pass to Siegel in the fourth quarter.
Hair threw two more passing touchdowns. One was a 75-yard pass to wide receiver Alec Wieberg in the second quarter. The final touchdown pass was a 9-yard touchdown to Hall toward the end of the quarter. Hair threw four touchdown passes and rushed for one touchdown.
In addition to catching two touchdown passes, Hall rushed for a 61-yard touchdown. Finally, Lackman rushed for his second touchdown of the game with a 76-yard touchdown run to start the second half.
LePage thought his offense played sharp in this game because of Dylan Hair's stellar play.
Blair Oaks next play for the district championship game against St. Francis Borgia next Friday.