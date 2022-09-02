Blair Oaks completely outclassed Lutheran North in a convincing 35-0 win Friday in Wardsville. Falcons quarterback Dylan Hair was the star of the showas he ran for four touchdowns and amassed more than 200 rushing yards during the game.
A Blair Oaks 44-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown was the lone score in the first half. Neither offense got anything going, and Lutheran North continually shot itself in the foot with multiple penalties, which sacrificed big yardage plays.
The third quarter belonged to Hair. He ran for four touchdowns and had more than 200 yards rushing in the third quarter alone. The defense came up big for the Falcons multiple times, as a fumble recovery, a fourth down stop and an interception all led to Hair touchdown runs. After entering the third quarter up 7-0, the Falcons ended the quarter with a 35-0 lead.
After a scoreless fourth quarter, Blair Oaks came out of Week 2 with a win and moved to 2-0. The Falcons will face Osage in Week 3. Lutheran North (1-1) heads back home and will look to rebound next week against Howell.