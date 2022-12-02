Fans on both sides of Memorial Stadium were treated to an instant thriller between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Bowl.

A nail-biter full of back-and-forth action, penalties and strong play on both sides of the ball ended in a 32-27 victory for the Falcons on Friday afternoon.

