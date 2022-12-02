Fans on both sides of Memorial Stadium were treated to an instant thriller between Blair Oaks and Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2 Show-Me Bowl.
A nail-biter full of back-and-forth action, penalties and strong play on both sides of the ball ended in a 32-27 victory for the Falcons on Friday afternoon.
It is Blair Oaks' third state title in five years under coach Ted LePage, who said that the win felt special after losing in the Class 3 District 5 championship last season.
“I’m a little emotional, because it was a hard offseason,” LePage said postgame. “But these dudes were just relentless all year, and now, I’m just sitting here thinking, ‘What a tribute to these young men.’”
The Falcons (14-0) struggled to get going offensively early in the game, but star quarterback Dylan Hair and his teammates were able to get into a rhythm, and keep pace with the Tigers’ strong run game in the second half.
While the Falcons steamrolled most of their competition this season, they had to fight for every yard against Lamar. The Tigers (12-2) stifled Blair Oaks’ high-octane offense for most of the first half, with the front seven not letting Hair find any open gaps to extend plays.
Lamar's offense also dominated on the ground early, racking up 161 rushing yards thanks to a committee effort led by quarterback Joel Beshore and running backs Terril Davis and Austin Wilkerson. Beshore threw the ball just three times in the first half.
But Hair and the offense finally seemed to find their rhythm on the final drive of the first half. Down 14-6 with 10 seconds left before intermission, Hair found Nicholas Closser for a 36-yard touchdown pass to go into the half down by two points.
“That was a big game-changer,” Hair said. “That really got our offense going.”
The Falcons kept the momentum on their sideline in the third quarter. Hair snuck through an open gap and ran 49 yards for a touchdown to put Blair Oaks up 20-14 midway through the third. Lamar responded on its next drive, as Beshore threw a dime to Ian Ngugi for a 44-yard touchdown pass that put the Tigers ahead 22-21.
The fourth quarter, though, belonged to the Falcons.
Blair Oaks scored two quick touchdowns in the first 3½ minutes of the final quarter to take a 32-21 lead — the first a 2-yard run by Hair, and the second a 72-yard bomb to senior Alec Wieberg.
“With it being my last (game), I figured I should go out with a bang,” Wieberg said.
Lamar quickly responded with a 50-yard touchdown catch by Ngugi, but Blair Oaks' defense steadied over the final seven minutes. A fourth-down stop on their 25-yard line sealed the Falcons' victory.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to end the season than that,” linebacker Holden Brand said of the final defensive stand. “Especially when everyone said last year that we couldn’t play defense. We came out and played strong defense all year.”
The Falcons finished with 364 yards of offense. Hair led the charge with 250 passing yards and three touchdowns to go with 95 yards and two more scores on the ground. Wieberg led the receiving corps with 170 yards and two touchdowns.
“To be able to win with these guys, especially playing with a lot of them since eighth grade flag football, means a lot to me,” he said.
Lamar accumulated 442 yards. Beshore did damage with both his legs (107 rushing yards) and arm (86 passing yards).
St. Mary's dominates St. Dominic in Class 4 title game
St. Mary's (St. Louis) cruised to a 42-0 win over St. Dominic in the MSHSAA Class 4 Show-Me Bowl.
The Dragons took a 28-0 lead at the end of the first half and had all 42 points by the end of the third quarter. They earned their second straight state title after defeating St. Pius X (Kansas City) in the Class 3 title game last season.