After a season-ending injury last year against the Mexico Bulldogs, senior quarterback Dylan Hair came out with a bang, leading the Blair Oaks Falcons to a 54-42 win over the Maryville Spoofhounds on Friday.
The season-opening game for the Falcons took place at the University of Central Missouri, home to Walton Stadium. Falcons took on Maryville Spoofhounds in a neutral non-conference game in Warrensburg. This marks the second year in a row these teams have played each other in the season opener, and the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have fallen to the Falcons.
Hair had an impeccable performance in the score-to-score game against the Spoofhounds. In the initial drive of the game, Falcons jumped on top quickly after an 11-yard run from Hair. His first rushing touchdown of the game. This was then followed by a defensive stop by the Falcons, keeping the momentum going in their way. Scores went back and forth for the rest of the game as Hair caught the eyes of all watching.
In his 54-42 game win Hair went 8-14 passing with 260 passing yards. Action in the air led to three passing touchdowns from Hair. Although this is impressive, the narrative of the game was not completely written by Hair’s game in the air. Aside from his three passing touchdowns, Hair ran in four himself, accumulating 283 rushing yards. There isn't anything this four-year starter can't do as he also punted amid the game.
Eyes are all drawn in on Hair as he potentially works his way back to the postseason this year after his 2021 season prematurely ended. Falcons will take on Lutheran North at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 2.