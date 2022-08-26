After a season-ending injury last year against the Mexico Bulldogs, senior quarterback Dylan Hair came out with a bang, leading the Blair Oaks Falcons to a 54-42 win over the Maryville Spoofhounds on Friday.

The season-opening game for the Falcons took place at the University of Central Missouri, home to Walton Stadium. Falcons took on Maryville Spoofhounds in a neutral non-conference game in Warrensburg. This marks the second year in a row these teams have played each other in the season opener, and the second consecutive year the Spoofhounds have fallen to the Falcons.

