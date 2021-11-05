It was the final point of the game. One of Strafford's front court players went up for a hit, but it was blocked by Blair Oaks up front to win the point and the Class 3 state title.
The Falcons beat Strafford in straight sets to claim their first-ever volleyball state title. Blair Oaks won the final set to cap off a 35-4 season in which it finished with 13 consecutive wins.
The set scores were 25-17, 25-16 and 25-18.
Hermann tops Jefferson in semifinal
Hermann girls volleyball beat Jefferson in four sets (23-25, 25-23, 25-15, 25-21) to advance to the Class 2 state championship.
The Bearcats face Bishop LeBlond in the final at noon Saturday.