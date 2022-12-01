Blair Oaks coach Andrew Terpstra talks to the defensive line (copy)

Blair Oaks coach Andrew Terpstra talks to the Falcons' defensive line during a game against North Callaway on Nov. 4 at the Blair Oaks Athletic Complex in Wardsville. Blair Oaks faces Lamar in the MSHSAA Class 2 Championships on Friday.

 Molly Miller/Missourian

Blair Oaks football has been nothing short of dominant in 2022, averaging 57 points and allowing less than 15 points per game on the season.

But the Falcons face one more test if they want to achieve perfection. Blair Oaks (13-0) battles southwest Missouri powerhouse Lamar (12-1) in the MSHSAA Class 2 Football Championship on Friday at Memorial Stadium.

  Editor/reporter for the Missourian sports desk. Reach me at langsconor@gmail.com or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

