Blair Oaks football has been nothing short of dominant in 2022, averaging 57 points and allowing less than 15 points per game on the season.
But the Falcons face one more test if they want to achieve perfection. Blair Oaks (13-0) battles southwest Missouri powerhouse Lamar (12-1) in the MSHSAA Class 2 Football Championship on Friday at Memorial Stadium.
This isn't the first time Blair Oaks and Lamar have met for the state title. In 2012, the Tigers bested the Falcons 69-41 in the Class 2 championship.
Blair Oaks is seeking its third state crown in five seasons. The Falcons won the Class 2 title in 2018 and Class 3 championship in 2020. Led by star quarterback Dylan Hair — who recently became the first Missouri high school quarterback to log 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards in his career — Blair Oaks runs a dangerous dual-threat offense.
To put it in perspective, the Falcons tallied 804 total yards of offense in their 66-48 rout of Bowling Green in the semifinals last week — which included 30 first downs and 10 total touchdowns.
On the other side of the ball, Blair Oaks' defense has been arguably just as dominant, with its stingy front seven posing all sorts of problems — primarily led by linebacker Brady Kerperin and defensive lineman Jaxon Marshall.
The Falcons’ superb all-around play needs to continue against a force like Lamar. The Tigers are appearing in their third straight state title game, including a win at the 2020 Class 2 championship. Lamar also won the state championship every year from 2011-17 .
Similar to the Falcons, the Tigers are strong on both sides of the ball. Their offense is led by quarterback Joel Beshore, who has orchestrated a unit that has averaged almost 48 points per game on the season. Lamar’s defense is what stands out, though, as it has allowed just 9.6 points per game in 2022.
The Tigers beat Seneca 56-14 in the other Class 2 semifinal.
Lamar sets up to be Blair Oaks’ toughest matchup yet, and coach Ted LePage knows it, too.
“You really have to play top-notch football against this team in order to beat them,” he said. “They just don’t make high-school-kid mistakes, so we’re gonna have to try to match that the best we can.”
But despite the task ahead of LePage’s group, he noted that his players aren’t backing down from the challenge, and have prepared well all week.
“If we didn’t have the practice we had on Wednesday, then I don’t know how it could be done,” LePage said. “Our guys are incredibly, incredibly excited about this opportunity. They’re preparing for it as if it’s the last game of their career, and for a lot of them, it will be. So all we can do now is try to go out and execute.”