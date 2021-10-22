Blair Oaks traveled to Osage and ended the hosts regular season with a 71-43 victory behind a high-scoring contest from both teams.
The Falcons attacked quickly with a rushing TD from quarterback Dylan Hair, who picked up six rushing scores and a passing touchdown in full time. The junior wasn’t finding much success in the air, but collected 190 yards on the ground, a season-high. Blair Oaks ended its contest scoring 10 times on 12 drives.
After a 66-yard touchdown run from Osage quarterback Brockton McLaughlin in the second quarter, Blair Oaks responded with a 80-yard kick return from Zach Herrigan. Osage fans shot off fireworks in the stands prematurely multiple times, as the Falcons’ offense could not be contained all night.
"We have had a rollercoaster of a defense recently with our young guys," Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. "But we continued to run on the offense and not worry about our throwing game."
McLaughlin’s ground game combined with Osage’s clock management wasn’t enough to keep the ball out of the hands of the red-hot Blair Oaks offense. Osage finishes its regular season 3-6, while Blair Oaks locked in a third-place finish in the Tri-County District with a 7-2 record heading into the playoffs.