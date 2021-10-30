Blair Oaks defeated Chillicothe on a walk with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to win 3-2. The win gives the Falcons their first softball state championship since 2009.
The Falcons opened up the scoring in the third inning with a Kally Bruce double and Kenzie Libbert single to take a 1-0 lead.
The Hornets responded in the fourth inning with a Kirsten Dunn RBI.
Blair Oaks took a 2-1 lead heading into the seventh, then Chillicothe tied the game with an RBI single in the top half of the inning. Blair Oaks’ Macee Ernst walked it off with a bases-loaded walk.
Andi Siebeneck pitched a complete game for the Falcons, giving up two runs on eight hits while also striking out nine, including a crucial strikeout in the top of the sixth that left two Hornets baserunners stranded.
New Bloomfield softball finishes in 3rd place in Class 2
New Bloomfield cruised to a 13-4 victory over Iberia to claim third place in the Class 2 state tournament.
The Rangers took a quick 4-0 lead and seemed poised to take control until the Wildcats exploded with a four-run fourth inning and a five-run fifth inning to pull ahead. The Wildcats added four more insurance runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Asya Nichols pitched seven strong innings and struck out three. Kamryn Herron and Brooklynn Smith each drove in three runs and were driving forces in the Wildcat victory.