Blair Oaks dominated Southern Boone 63-6 on Friday in Ashland to secure an undefeated regular season, and a seventh Tri-County Championship in the past eight seasons.
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair and the Falcons offense dominated the night, scoring nine touchdowns on 18 first downs with 571 total offensive yards.
Southern Boone struggled to cross the 50-yard line, finishing with four first downs, 86 yards of total offense and 27 passes thrown from quarterback Austin Evans.
Eagles wide receiver Chase Morris accounted for Southern Boone’s lone touchdown, an 18-yard reception early in the first quarter.
Hair responded with an 8-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 34-yard drive.
Blair Oaks subsequently pummeled Southern Boone with eight consecutive touchdowns.
Hair concluded the night with an 68% completion rate for 222 passing yards and four touchdowns — his longest completion was a 62-yard score to wide receiver Adam Hall.
Wide receiver Joe Wilde totaled three receptions for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Hayden Lackman ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Southern Boone finishes the season with 4-5 and fifth in the Tri-County Conference. Blair Oaks finished undefeated and receive a first-round bye in the postseason.