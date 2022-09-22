Winning football games isn’t easy.
Capital City found that out rather quickly in its inaugural varsity season in 2020, like most new programs do. Starting its first season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make getting started any easier.
Through their first two campaigns, the Cavaliers finished with a combined 2-16 record. Many Friday nights the last two years have seen struggle, one-sided blowouts and an overall subpar level of football.
But this season, something changed.
Capital City has elevated from a new program just trying to get its legs under it to a competitive, physical team ready to win football games, which is exactly what it has done to this point. The Cavaliers’ 3-1 record through four weeks is by far the best start in the program’s history. Capital City’s Week 1 victory over Warrensburg was the team’s first time ever being at or above .500 at any point through its first three seasons.
Two main factors for the amazing turnaround have been the coaching and the running game. Coach Joe Collier, who is in his second season with the team, along with senior running back Hurley Jacobs are the key cogs to a well-oiled Cavaliers offense.
Jacobs, who has been on the team all three seasons, earned second-team all-district honors in 2020 and is well on his way to perhaps a first-team designation at the end of this season. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound back was the foundational piece that was needed to build the program to where it is today.
A physical back, Jacobs is the type of player who isn’t afraid to run between the tackles and take a few hits along the way.
Short on words but big on impact, Jacobs said the goal for the team is to “keep winning” and that his personal goal is to obtain 1,700 total rushing yards. Jacobs has run for 100-plus yards in every game this season, including a 197-yard effort in Week 1 against Warrensburg.
“We’re more focused. We don’t really mess around as much. (We’re) actually ready for the game,” Jacobs said in regard to the change in the team’s mindset this season in contrast to previous seasons.
Despite being known as a hard-hitting player, Jacobs tends to take a more “laid-back” approach before games to get prepared.
“(I’m) calm. I just sit there,” Jacobs said. “I don’t really do nothing.”
Jacobs has help in the backfield in the form of freshman Jaylan Thomas, who is expected to take over Jacobs’ workload once he graduates. Thomas had a 100-yard performance in last week’s loss to Rock Bridge, and there is little doubt about his ability to step into Jacobs’ shoes for the next three seasons.
Although his running backs have been the bread and butter for the team’s offense, Collier stated that his mindset is to be the more physical team night in and night out.
“When we get off the bus, we’re going to put our hands in the turf, and we’re going to be the most aggressive team,” Collier said. “Whatever play we’re gonna run, we’re going to make that play.”
Collier also touched on the aspect of culture and understanding.
“As we build that culture ... , it feels different, as a team, when you can implement those things and have one common goal, so to speak,” Collier said.
This new culture led by Collier and Jacobs for the Cavaliers has certainly given the program the jump-start it needed, and there is excitement for what the program can accomplish in the years ahead.
Scorching Boonville squad tests undefeated Blair Oaks
Boonville and Blair Oaks are the only two teams left undefeated in Tri-County Conference play. Boonville (3-1, 2-0) has been a fun team to watch the past two weeks. It shocked Hallsville 59-58 thanks to a clutch 2-point conversion stop in overtime. Then, last week, it held Southern Boone to a turnover on downs in the red zone on the final drive to win 18-14, despite losing star wide receiver Dakota Troost because of an injury early in the game.
Blair Oaks (4-0, 2-0), on the other hand, has been completely dominant, outscoring opponents 143-27 in the last three weeks. The Missouri media high school football rankings recently moved Blair Oaks to the No. 1 spot in Class 2 after last week’s win. Before finishing a disappointing third in the conference last season, the Falcons had won six straight Tri-County Conference tiles.
Last season, the Pirates finished one spot above Blair Oaks in the conference, as they pulled out a 41-35 home win against the Falcons during the regular season. The Falcons went on to avenge their loss by knocking Boonville out in the second round of the playoffs with a 64-38 decision.
Undefeated Centralia, Monroe City clash
Centralia’s defense has been scary good the past two weeks. The Panthers shut out Palmyra 35-0 and beat Brookfield 40-8 on the road, totaling five sacks and 15 tackles for loss. Monroe City is averaging 46.5 points per game, but it will be a true defensive test for both teams, with Monroe City looking to stop the Panthers’ electric running back Kyden Wilkerson.
Pesky defenders Jack Romine, Seth Hasekamp and Jesse Shannon continue to lead the charge for the Panthers defense. Shannon, a defensive back, has amassed five tackles for loss and two sacks to go along with an interception so far this year.
Historically, the Panthers have handled Monroe City, leading the all-time series 12-5. However, last year, Monroe City won 44-6 in Centralia. With the matchup again in Centralia on Friday night, more eyes than ever will be on the two undefeated teams looking to continue their successful rides.