Hurley Jacobs, far right, runs with the ball

Hurley Jacobs, far right, runs with the ball last Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Jacobs is a big reason Capital City has started 3-1.

 Michelle Gutierrez/Missourian

Winning football games isn’t easy.

Capital City found that out rather quickly in its inaugural varsity season in 2020, like most new programs do. Starting its first season in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t make getting started any easier.

  Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism.

