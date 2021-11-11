It was halftime in Hallsville. Fifth-seed Centralia had undefeated top-seed Hallsville on the ropes, leading 22-16 after a Beau Gordon touchdown run. Everyone, including Hallsville coach Justin Conyers, could feel the tension in the locker room.
Conyers could have stormed in and yelled at his players, who he believed “100%” had a proverbial hangover from a conference championship-clinching Week 9 win and a bye week. But he didn’t do that.
“You kind of gotta play a little bit of sports psychology and you gotta walk in and you gotta calm them all down,” Conyers said.
When Conyers addressed his players, he told them to not point fingers at each other, but rather at him for not having his team prepared. He told them to stick together and let the coaches make adjustments, assuring them that they’d figure it out.
“I think we kind of overlooked them a little bit, and that goes on me as a head football coach,” Conyers said. “We can’t allow that to happen, and sometimes that’s what bye weeks can do to you.”
Conyers and his staff made adjustments throughout the second half, a half in which Hallsville trailed by as many as 12 points as late as 10 minutes to go in the game. It tried to clean up the reads on defense, eliminate holding penalties and make the drives more methodical as opposed to going for chunk plays. One late schematic change, however, might have been the difference.
Down 36-30 with just under four minutes to go, Centralia faced a fourth-and-5 in Hallsville territory. Gordon had been taking advantage of Hallsville’s Cover 3 with short passes, so Conyers wanted to present him with a different look on what he felt like was a passing down.
Hallsville showed man-to-man coverage before the snap and the Panthers opted to punt it away.
“We showed something a little different, and they ended up kicking the ball to us and giving us one more chance offensively to go down and try to win it,” Conyers said.
With the ball, down by six, Hallsville reached the red zone on a 5-yard hitch to AJ Austene that he took 55 yards to the 8-yard line. On that part of the field, Conyers probably didn’t even need to call a play. Everybody in the stadium knew Tyger Cobb was getting the ball.
On third and goal, Hallsville took a timeout. Offensive linemen DJ Larkin and Jayden Walters jogged to the sideline huddle and insisted that if Hallsville ran to the left side, it would score.
“And Tyger said, ‘I won’t run slow, I’ll run hard, we will get it,’” Conyers said. “And so, you have to trust him with that. You want to put the ball in your guy’s hands, and you love it even more when your offensive line is confident the way they were.”
Cobb scored, Landyn Sievers intercepted Gordon — who Conyers personally congratulated after the game for leaving everything on the field — to seal it, and Hallsville advanced to a date with undefeated Bowling Green in the Class 2 District 6 final. In the postgame huddle after the win over Centralia, Conyers didn’t sugarcoat it.
“The message is, not only that night but what I just shared just now (Tuesday) with our group as well is that’s not who we are,” Conyers said. “That’s not how we normally play. It was one bad game, the way that we played defensively and we gotta make sure that we do better this week.”
Game of the Week: Mexico hosts Blair Oaks
Top-seed Mexico and third-seeded Blair Oaks each does what it does and does it incredibly well. What they do, however, could not be more disparate, and the two styles of play will go head-to-head in the Class 3 District 5 championship game.
Mexico will run its triple option down its opponents’ throats, with quarterback Ty Sims, fullback Anthony Shivers and three-phase star Michael White. The Bulldogs have ridden a dominant defense that hasn’t given up 20 points since Oct. 8. Blair Oaks, on the other hand, likes to spread the field and air it out with quarterback Dylan Hair, and it stretched its streak of scoring 50 points or more to seven last week against Boonville.
“If you like the spectrum of football, you’ll get to see it Friday night,” Mexico coach Steve Haag said.
Mexico claimed the No. 1 seed after a 7-2 season, losing to only Hannibal and Kirksville, and with that came a first-round bye that Haag said helped tremendously. The Bulldogs were able to get healthy — right guard Kendyr Taylor sprained his ankle in Week 8, took Week 9 and the bye to heal and came back last week — and they came out firing in a 50-19 district semifinal win over Eldon.
“We really focused on trying to play a complete game,” Haag said. “I don’t know if we had played one all year. … We played fast, we played physical and we did the things that we wanted to do and we saw on film, and so other than hurting ourself with some penalties, we played a pretty complete game.”
The Bulldogs will have to play another complete game against a Blair Oaks team feeling awfully confident. Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage implied that he was more confident heading into last week’s Boonville rematch than he let on when he spoke to the Missourian days before the game.
“We felt like we had a pretty good chance,” LePage said. “We’re playing some really good football right now.”
Though Boonville only scored three fewer points than it did in the first Boonville game, LePage could tell how much his young defense had improved.
“I think our defense was much more on point,” LePage said. “I feel like we grew up quite a bit defensively. We’re in our spots. We didn’t get every stop we wanted, but we created some turnovers, and that’s what we’ve seen the last three weeks. … We start creating turnovers on defense, with our offense the way it is, that’s tough to come back from.”
Blair Oaks has created nine turnovers in the past three weeks. The Falcons are probably two plays from being undefeated and they smell blood in the water. And LePage — a future Missouri Sports Hall of Famer — knows it.
Helias and Holt prepare for battle of Class 5 powers
Helias hasn’t lost since Week 1. Holt hasn’t lost since 2020. The two teams enter the Class 5 District 4 final with a combined season record of 19-1.
Helias coach Chris Hentges pointed out the prevalence of “basketball scores” in current-day football at all levels, but the Crusaders remain a stout defensive team. Helias has surrendered 12 points per game this year and hasn’t allowed more than 13 points in a contest since Week 3.
“No. 1, I have a really good defensive coordinator in Phil Pitts, that’s the biggest factor,” Hentges said when asked about the reasons for his team’s defensive success. “No. 2, tough, hard-working, smart kids who understand what we’re doing each and every week.”
Holt is no slouch defensively either; it’s preventing points at a similar rate as Helias, all while scoring more points for itself than the Crusaders .
Helias has been here (and further) before. Last year’s team went 14-0 and won the Class 4 state championship, giving the players on this year’s team the experience that comes with a deep playoff run, even if they didn’t all start last year.
Quarterback Drew Miller is one of those players. Jacob Weaver was Helias’ quarterback during last year’s run, but the offense hasn’t missed a beat with Miller, now a junior, at the helm this season. Helias averaged 41.6 points in 2020, while this year’s team is averaging 39.2 .
“He’s gotten better and better as the year has gone on,” Hentges said. … “He’s really limited his mistakes as of late — making better decisions with the football.”
Fayette and Sweet Springs clash with contrasting approaches
Two different play styles will clash in the Class 1 District 5 final. Fayette (10-1) has been steamrolling teams with its offense, scoring 53.4 points per game over its active seven-game win streak. On the other hand, Sweet Springs (8-3) has found itself in lower-scoring games more often. The Greyhounds have allowed 17.3 points per game this season and have given up more than 22 points just twice.
Fayette coach Mike Thompson acknowledged that Sweet Springs’ ability to limit points and control the ball will magnify the importance of each drive.
“For us, what we’re talking about is be very focused on what we’re doing, be very detail-oriented on what we’re doing on offense (and) make sure that we are producing when we have the ball,” Thompson said. “We can’t afford to have miscues and get behind the sticks and end up punting to a team that controls the clock really well.”
The Falcons have had no trouble producing when they’ve had the ball up to this point. Running back Garren Vroman has had a phenomenal season, and his offensive line has been a major help.
Fayette’s five offensive lineman consist of two seniors and three juniors, and their experience has been clear to Thompson.
“I think what I’ve seen from a coaching standpoint is that over the last two years these guys up front are always asking questions. … This group of guys is coming up with answers,” Thompson said.
The Falcons coach highlighted D.J. Moore at fullback and tight end and Logan Wiswall at tight end as players not on the offensive line who have helped form such a successful blocking unit this season.
Friday’s game will see one of two teams prevail: the one that controls the clock and shortens the game or the one that can score 50 points in the blink of an eye. The winner will sit atop Class 1 District 5.
Jefferson City aims to take down undefeated Hannibal
Similar to Fayette vs. Sweet Springs and Holt vs. Helias, Hannibal vs. Jefferson City represents another top seed and second seed going head-to-head in the district finals. In this instance, it’s for the Class 4 District 5 crown.
Jefferson City stands at 6-4 and is on a blazing streak, winning six of its past seven games after starting the season with three losses. But Hannibal has been on a streak all season; the Pirates are 10-0.
Both offenses have been putting up huge numbers as of late. Last week in their respective games, the Jays and the Pirates combined for 137 points.
In his first season as Jefferson City’s coach, Damon Wells will have an opportunity to win a district tournament Friday.