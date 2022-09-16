Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair dominated Friday night, scoring on the ground and in the air — helping them to a 51-14 win over California. With this win, the Falcons continue their nine-game winning streak against this conference rival.
The Falcons started the game off strong with Hair running all over the Pintos with three first-half rushing touchdowns, including a 79-yard score to push the Falcons up 21-7. California fought back with their star receiver Ayden Bryant catching a 65-yard touchdown pass from Martin Kilmer with more than five minutes left in the first half.