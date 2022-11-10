Blairs Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair is on the verge of setting history this weekend.
Heading into the Falcons’ MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 Championship matchup against St. Francis Borgia on Friday, Hair is just 69 passing yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his high school career. If Hair reaches this milestone against the Knights, he will be the first Missouri high school quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing.
In the 2022 season alone, Hair has thrown for 2,090 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding 1,144 yards and 22 touchdowns on the ground.
“He raises the level of play of everyone else on the field,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “His biggest attribute is when he’s on the field, everyone around him gets better.”
To say Hair makes his teammates better is an understatement, especially during the 2022 campaign. The three-star senior has led an undefeated Falcons team that has pummeled opponents throughout the season — scoring nearly 58 points a game, while allowing an average of 13. Blair Oaks’ lowest-scoring outing was in Week 2 against Lutheran North, when the Falcons won 35-0.
In the district semifinals last weekend, No. 1 Blair Oaks trampled fifth-seeded North Callaway in a 71-14 beatdown. Hair showcased his dual-threat ability with four passing touchdowns and two rushing in the first half alone before being pulled in the third quarter.
LePage noted that the team’s preparation week in and week out has helped propel the Falcons to domination thus far in 2022.
“We always want to play to our optimal level,” LePage added. “Our practices lately have been super crisp, and our expectation is to always play as good as we practice.”
While Blair Oaks has cruised through its first 11 games, the Falcons will have their hands full against No. 3 Borgia (7-4). The Knights are coming off a 40-21 upset win against second-seeded Hermann in the semifinals, punching their ticket to their fifth district championship game in the last six seasons.
However, Borgia hadn’t looked this good until recently. A year removed from finishing 1-9, the Knights continued their struggles from 2021 into this fall — starting the season 3-4. It wasn’t until a 51-13 thrashing over Fredericktown on October 14 where things started to turn around for coach Dale Gildehaus’ group. Borgia has now won four straight, currently sitting in prime position to potentially steal a district title.
“They’re a very clean football team,” LePage said of the Knights. “They don’t make many mistakes and they are very efficient with everything they do.”
In terms of game preparation heading into Friday, LePage emphsized that taking care of the football will be crucial for the Falcons to win and advance to the MSHSAA Class 2 Tournament.
“I told our players we need to have great ball security, no turnovers and have an error-free game,” he said. “Because this is a very disciplined team we’re facing.”
Blair Oaks will play for the Class 2 District 2 title at 7 p.m. Friday in Wardsville.