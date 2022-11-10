Blair Oaks senior Dylan Hair catches a snap (copy)

Blair Oaks senior Dylan Hair catches a snap on Friday at Southern Boone High School in Ashland. Hair is set to become the first Missouri high school quarterback in history to pass 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

Blairs Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair is on the verge of setting history this weekend.

Heading into the Falcons’ MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 Championship matchup against St. Francis Borgia on Friday, Hair is just 69 passing yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his high school career. If Hair reaches this milestone against the Knights, he will be the first Missouri high school quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing.

