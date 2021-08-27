In a rematch of the 2020 Missouri Class 3 state championship game, Blair Oaks defeated Maryville 40-6 on the road.
In what started as a slow defensive game, Blair Oaks senior running back Cadon Garber punched in a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to start the scoring. The Falcons led 14-0 at the end of the first half.
The first play of the third quarter saw Maryville running back Tyler Siemer break a 67-yard touchdown. After that, it was all Blair Oaks as the Falcons put up 26 unanswered second-half points. Blair Oaks coach Ted Lepage attributed the turnaround to his coaching staff being "amazing" at halftime adjustments.
Dylan Hair was incredible both in the air and on the ground. The junior quarterback threw for 83 yards and a touchdown, completing 10 passes on 19 attempts. Hair was even better with his legs as he rushed for 179 yards and three touchdowns on 26 carries.
"Dylan does things you cannot coach," Lepage said when asked about his star quarterback. "Dylan is the hardest worker on the team and everybody knows it."
Next Friday, Blair Oaks stays on the road to face Knob Noster at 7 p.m. as Maryville travels to face Harrisonville.