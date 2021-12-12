As one of his teammates dribbled out the final seconds on the clock, Link Academy’s Damien Mayo Jr. looked to his team’s bench and let out a yell.
It was a scream of victory.
Link Academy beat Southern California Academy 65-52 in the final game of the Norm Stewart Classic, which ended around 12:30 a.m. Sunday morning.
The matchup between two of the best high school basketball teams in the country was expected to headline the classic, and it lived up to the billing — even if it didn’t look like it would at first.
Link jumped out to a quick lead, hitting shot after shot while Southern California had mustered just a single point. Trailing 10-1, the Rams called a timeout.
Southern California got up to speed after that, and the two star-studded teams kept pace with one another into halftime, when Link led 28-23.
The third quarter belonged to Southern California. The Rams tied the game at 28-28, but the momentum they carried out of halftime snowballed, and by the time the buzzer sounded to end the quarter, Southern California was in front 44-40.
The final quarter brought about a flurry of lead changes as the two heavyweights traded blows. Link pulled ahead by one on Julian Phillips’ basket and converted free throw. Then Southern California took the lead. And then Link took it back.
Link was ahead 53-52 with 3:28 remaining when it went on a small run. But its small run never stopped, eventually shifting into a game-ending showing of dominance.
Lions forward Tarris Reed Jr. threw down a dunk. On the ensuing inbound, Link forced a turnover and quickly called a timeout. Finally, the emotion that had built up over the course of the game exploded into pure joy for the Lions as they sprang onto the court, knowing that a hard-fought victory was at their fingertips.
On a court full of Division I recruits, Southern California’s Amaree Abram was electrifying, pacing both teams with 23 points.
Phillips took home the game’s MVP and scored a team-leading 15 points, while Jordan Walsh and Omaha Biliew also accumulated double-digit points for Link.
Stars shine in Blair Oaks vs. East St. Louis
There was plenty to be excited about for Saturday’s matchup between Blair Oaks boys basketball and East St. Louis, but the biggest headline going into the game was Christian Jones, an MU signee, playing on his future home court. Jones delivered, earning the game’s MVP award in the Flyers’ 72-63 win over the Falcons.
Jones had 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists, leading East St. Louis in all three categories. The 6-foot-5 guard dished out flashy passes throughout the contest and frequently capped off drives to the rim with smooth finishes.
Macaleab Rich was just as, if not more, impressive for the Flyers.
Rich was an interior force on both sides of the ball. In the third quarter, the junior sent a Blair Oaks shot off the glass with a block. Later in the quarter, he delivered likely the fiercest dunk of this year’s Norm Stewart Classic, elevating over a Falcons defender for the slam while absorbing a foul that sent him to the line afterwards.
Rich finished with 17 points, going 7-10 from the field, and eight rebounds.
The game’s most dominant player came from the losing side, though, as Falcons 6-foot-10 forward Luke Northweather singlehandedly kept them in the game.
Northweather was most impressive in the paint, but he was efficient from all over the floor, finishing 14-20 from the field, 3-3 from beyond the arc and 11-12 from the line. The senior racked up 42 points and 17 rebounds, both easily the most of any player on either team.
East St. Louis got out to an early lead and slowly built on it throughout the game, eventually holding a 54-39 advantage at the conclusion of the third quarter.
To the delight of the majority-Falcons crowd, Blair Oaks began to make some headway in the fourth quarter. However, with the Flyers’ late-game free throw success, the comeback fell short.
Traudt dominates in Grand Island’s win over Blue Valley
A game that many expected to center around MU signee Aidan Shaw quickly turned into the Isaac Traudt show. Grand Island comfortably beat Blue Valley 50-31.
Traudt dropped 30 points and showed his versatility early, throwing down a two-handed dunk and sinking a 3-pointer in the first quarter. The Virginia signee finished the game 11-14 from the field, 3-6 from 3-point range and 5-6 from the line.
Shaw impressed early on, but struggled for the majority of the game. Despite leading Blue Valley in points with 15, Shaw was 6-15 from the field and had five turnovers.
As Shaw slowed down, the Tigers’ offense came to a grinding halt. After an 11-point first quarter, Blue Valley scored just 10 points in the second and third quarters combined. The Tigers had difficulty breaking into the paint, and when they did they were met by Traudt.
The Islanders led 40-21 entering a fourth quarter that’s highest points of interest were when Shaw and Traudt matched up. Once Grand Island officially put the game away, Traudt won the game’s MVP award.