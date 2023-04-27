Competing in yet another Columbia matchup, Tolton boys tennis faced little trouble in defeating Battle 7-0 on Thursday at Battle High School.
The victory marked the Trailblazers' 13th consecutive win, a streak that began April 4 with a victory over winless Fulton. Since that point, Tolton has continued to knock off programs despite a relatively inexperienced roster.
That trend continued against the Spartans, who remain winless this season.
Tolton will set its mind to its toughest challenge of the season at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when it travels to Jefferson City to take on one-loss Helias. The Crusaders won their district last season and have carried that success forward.
Battle next faces Capital City at 4:30 p.m. Monday at home.
Hickman keeps on hitting to take down Hannibal
Hickman baseball defeated Hannibal 14-6 in Hannibal.
Kyle Haynes got the start on the bump, striking out six and earning the victory.
Cory Chostner was a perfect 4-for-4 hitting for the Kewpies, who tallied another productive night on offense.
Hank Cummings, Carson Shettlesworth and Kaelin Tindall added two RBI each for Hickman.
The Kewpies will be back in action with a doubleheader beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Hickman High School against Ozark, before facing Nixa at 2 p.m.