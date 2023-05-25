Boonville baseball’s season ended at the hands of Excelsior Springs in the MSHSAA Class 4 quarterfinals Thursday, as the Tigers swatted the Pirates 7-2 in Boonville.
The Pirates entered the fifth inning scoreless and down four runs, and were unable to eat into the deficit.
Excelsior Springs (28-12) moves on to face Springfield Catholic, which beat Nevada in the quarters, in a final-four matchup Wednesday evening in Ozark.
Boonville’s year ends with a 15-13 record and a District 13 championship.
Hornets hang 12 on Warriors, headed to Ozark
Fulton baseball’s fairy tale run is heading to the final four.
The Hornets used a five-run sixth inning to pull away from St. Charles West, defeating the Warriors 12-9 in the Class 4 quarterfinals in St. Charles.
Fulton trailed in the early stages of the game, but a four-run third inning and a three-run fifth inning gave the Hornets a 7-4 advantage heading heading into the top of the sixth.
St. Charles West (16-15) cut the lead to one run in the next half inning, but then Fulton pulled away. One walk and five Hornet hits later and Fulton was up six runs, which gave it all the insurance it needed, even as the Warriors plated three more in the top of the seventh.
Fulton entered its district tournament earlier this month as the fifth and lowest seed, but managed to knock off two reigning state champions — Tolton and Southern Boone — on the way to the District 8 title.
Now the Hornets (19-8) are headed to U.S. Ballpark in Ozark for a matchup with John Burroughs, which is on a 25-game winning streak, for a spot in the state final. The game will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bulldogs outlast Elsberry to return to final four
South Callaway baseball edged past Elsberry 6-5 in the Class 3 quarterfinals in Elsberry, setting up its first trip to the state semifinals since it won the title in 2017.
The Bulldogs had a 5-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning, which Elsberry (18-11) began to eat into in the game’s latter stages. But South Callaway held on to seal its spot in the final four.
South Callaway (23-7) will face Portageville at 10 a.m. Wednesday at U.S. Ballpark in Ozark. Portageville lost to Russellville in the Class 2 title game in 2022, holds a 34-2 record this season and defeated West County 8-4 to set up a semifinals berth.