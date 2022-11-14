Dylan Hair looks for an open receiver (copy)

Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair looks for an open receiver downfield Friday in Wardsville. During the game, Hair surpassed 10,000 career passing yards to become the first player in Missouri high school football history with both 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons.

Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.

  • Sports reporter fall 2022, Studying sports journalism. Reach me at jdkzfd@umsystem.edu

  • Journalist, 2022 Mid-Missouri High School Football Reporter; 573-616-9035

