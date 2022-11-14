Boonville defeated Moberly 28-13 on Friday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 5 championship, the program’s first in 11 seasons.
Quarterback Colby Caton continued his terrific postseason with another four-touchdown effort in the victory, with three of the scores coming on the ground. Caton’s 56-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter secured the district title for the Pirates.
Boonville’s defense also stepped up, forcing a crucial fumble in the fourth quarter and getting multiple stops down the stretch.
With the win, Boonville (8-4) moves on to face Reeds Spring (9-2) in the Class 3 state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at home.
Hair makes history in district title win
Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair became the first player in Missouri high school football history to throw for 10,000 yards and rush for 5,000 yards after a rout of St. Francis Borgia in the MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 final.
Hair threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in the win, thoroughly controlling the game all night and picking apart the Knights’ defense.
Blair Oaks’ defense, on the other hand, was stout, forcing Knights quarterback Koen Zeltmann into mistakes, including an interception that was returned 88 yards for a touchdown. The Falcons’ special teams unit also played well, making it a three-phase victory for Blair Oaks.
The Falcons (11-0) play Saturday in the Class 2 quarterfinals against Lift for Life (9-3) at 1 p.m. in St. Louis.
Second-half woes plague Helias and Jefferson City
Both schools from Missouri’s capital fell short in their respective district championship games.
Helias lost to Timberland at home in the MSHSAA Class 5 District 4 final, 41-24. The Wolves outscored Helias 27-7 in the second half, as the Crusaders couldn’t hold onto their 17-14 halftime lead. The two teams traded touchdowns throughout the first half only to be separated by a Helias field goal to close it off.
Three interceptions and a few dropped passes were key to Helias’ departure, as well as impressive play down the stretch from Wolves quarterback AJ Raines. Raines went 17-for-32 with 249 passing yards and 186 rushing yards, adding two touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.
It was only the second appearance for the Crusaders in the district final; they won the Class 4 state championship in 2020. Helias’ season ends (9-3), as Timberland (9-3) advances to face Francis Howell (11-0) in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
Jefferson City lost 42-21 at Hannibal in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 5 championship.
The Pirates won the toss and drove down the field for a quick opening drive touchdown. The Jays’ five running backs had an answer for most of the first half, tying the game at 14 as the second quarter began. Jefferson City still had hope before halftime thanks to a six-minute drive capped by a short touchdown run from Ethan Garnett, bringing the Jays within seven before the second half.
Long drives and solid play from Hannibal gave Jefferson City little time of possession to do anything after halftime. Without key junior running back Aneyas Wlliams, the Pirates found massive production from Markahl Humphrey, who finished with 200 rushing yards and three touchdown runs on 23 carries.
Jefferson City (6-5) has now been beaten by Hannibal (9-2) in the district final two years in a row. The Jays fell to Hannibal 53-28 in Week 2 and have lost to the Pirates every year since 2019. Hannibal will host West Plains (8-3) on Friday in the Class 4 state quarterfinals.