Boonville baseball outlasted Summit Christian 4-3 in eight innings in the Class 4 sectionals Tuesday in Boonville to put the Pirates a win away from the Final Four.

Senior Max Eckerle hit two home runs to pace Boonville’s offense.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Student editor. Email: cnb3zm@umsystem.edu. Twitter: chris_blake14