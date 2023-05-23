Boonville baseball outlasted Summit Christian 4-3 in eight innings in the Class 4 sectionals Tuesday in Boonville to put the Pirates a win away from the Final Four.
Boonville baseball outlasted Summit Christian 4-3 in eight innings in the Class 4 sectionals Tuesday in Boonville to put the Pirates a win away from the Final Four.
Senior Max Eckerle hit two home runs to pace Boonville’s offense.
The Pirates (15-12) next host Excelsior Springs (27-12) in the Class 4 quarterfinals at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Fulton senior Walker Gohring threw a complete-game shutout in the Hornets’ 2-0 road win over Macon in the Class 4 sectionals.
Fulton (18-8) scored the game’s only runs in the top of the sixth. Ben Leslie delivered a pinch-hit RBI single to put the Hornets ahead 1-0. Gohring then added a run with a sacrifice fly.
The Hornets will take on St. Charles West (16-14) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Thursday in St. Charles.
Macon finished its season 22-7.
Eldon lost to visiting Springfield Catholic 5-1 in the Class 4 sectionals. The Mustangs trailed 5-0 after two innings and couldn’t come back against the Irish (19-7).
Eldon finished its season 21-11.
South Callaway beat Dixon 6-1 in the Class 3 sectionals in Mokane.
Owen Rees, Chase Mealy and Dane Daugherty all drove in runs for South Callaway (22-7), which next faces Elsberry (18-10 in the Class 3 quarterfinals Thursday.
Cole Camp’s season came to a close with a 6-3 home loss to Barstow in the Class 3 sectionals.
The Bluebirds finished their season 13-16.
Student editor.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
