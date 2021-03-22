Before Boonville girls basketball took the floor in the Class 4 state title game Saturday, coach Jaryt Hunziker sat and listened to his players.
He had just given them a talk in the locker room, but there were more important details to iron out.
What was the team going to do on the bus ride home? How were they going to celebrate winning a state championship? Who was going to have the honor of being on top of the dog pile and who would have the thankless job of being on the bottom?
“They were visualizing all these things (for) after the (state title) game was over, what they were going to do,” Hunziker said. “And it was just interesting to talk about that, so I think in their minds, they always thought we were going to win the state championship. They never talked about the chance of losing one; it was just always, ‘We’re gonna win it.’ And the visualizations came true.”
Those moments, like the dog pile and meeting a sea of blue fans and community members before the bus ride home, began when the buzzer sounded Saturday after a 58-52 win over Mt. Vernon gave Boonville its first state title in program history.
The confidence that propelled the Pirates to a state title started way back in the middle of December after moments of uncertainty. With positive COVID-19 cases at the school, all activities went on pause and the team’s season briefly was up in the air. The team, just like the rest of Missouri, went through an almost entirely remote offseason with occasional hour-long meetings and zoom meetings.
“There were a couple times where we thought, ‘Would we even get to a full season?’” Hunziker said.
But the team returned from that December COVID-19 pause against Tipton on Dec. 29 and won 57-41. Five days later, the Pirates beat South Callaway 69-41.
“We just took care of business,” Hunziker said. “It was like, ‘Guys, I think we can do this. I think we’re destined to do this.’ It was a feeling we had that seemed like everything had been put in place for us to make a deep run.”
Those wins kept mounting. Booneville won 22 of its last 23 games and stormed to a Class 4 state title. The team, led by All-State junior Addison Brownfield and a starting lineup rounded out by four seniors, had sustained success with a pressing style over the past three years, but postseason success had eluded it.
Boonville accumulated a record of 66-12 over the past three seasons, with only three regular-season losses in each of those years, but never got out of the district playoffs.
In 2017-18, a California team that went on to finish second in Class 3 put an end to the Pirates’ season. In 2018-19, it was a 24-3 Marshall team that administered a late-season blow in the first round of the district playoffs. In 2019-20, a 15-13 Helias team upset the Pirates in the first round of districts before the pandemic cut the postseason short.
That 2019-20 team didn’t have a single senior on the roster, but this year’s team was filled with senior starters Kennedy Renfrow, Kourtney Kendrick, Jodie Bass and Brooke Eichelberger.
“This was it,” Hunziker said. “This year, and you could just tell the the maturity for being a year older, you had the drive there and that sense of urgency being seniors, it was just a different year.”
That team finally got over the hump with a March 3 district championship win over Southern Boone, the team’s fourth win over the Eagles this season, and never looked back.
“I think it was a sigh of relief,” Hunziker said. “It was like, ‘Oh we finally did it.’ And then they can focus on that next round. And then you can just tell that they were hungry. They got past that first hurdle and they were just hungry to continue on.”
Boonville had four wins over 10 days in the state tournament, starting with a 64-52 win over Macon on March 10. Emma West and Faith Mesik offered the Pirates sparks off the bench and helped an experienced team go on a postseason run that culminated in the title they spent four years seeking.
Even with the confidence heading into the title game, the team was still in bewilderment. On the bus ride home, Hunziker once again looked around and listened to his players.
“We’d just look at each other and be like, ‘Can you believe we just did that?’” he said. “‘Can you believe we’re state champions?’”
Blair Oaks boys finish third in Class 4
Blair Oaks boys basketball finished third in the Class 4 state tournament after losing the semifinal to eventual champions Vashon, 69-42. The Falcons took home third place after Barstow, the team’s opponent in the third place game, withdrew from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues.
Blair Oaks finished the season 25-5 after winning its third straight district championship this season.